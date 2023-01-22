Powerful tea rituals

Written over two thousand years ago, the ancient Chinese medical text, “Lost Property of Medicinal Herbs,” proclaims the therapeutic benefits of drinking green tea. Centuries later, the colonialist and oppressive East India Company imported around 15 million pounds of tea in 1791 alone. Before long, the ritual known as “teatime” became a part of British national identity, and as I found during my study abroad experience in London, many still hold afternoon tea.

Steeped in a history of colonialism and violence, this globalization holds lasting impacts, as evidenced by the popularity of tea in Seattle, a city home to one of the largest coffeehouse chains in the world.

Given Seattle’s extensive rainy season, however, I’m unsurprised by others’ love of tea. The breakdown of plant matter with hot water can serve many purposes: cultivating coziness on stormy days, modulating caffeine intake, or structuring days with rituals.

While the word “ritual” may call to mind a scene of an elaborate ceremony of repeated, religious acts passed down for generations, this limited definition misrepresents them and ignores why they can be powerful forces of restoration.

Rituals, as opposed to habits or routines, involve mindfulness. They require intentional observation of and interaction with the present moment. They’re often made up and intensely personalized, because rituals allow for us to process overwhelming emotions by strengthening our sense of control. Embracing rituals, no matter how silly, impractical, or illogical they may seem, can improve our overall well-being.

Tea can act as a powerful component in rituals. As a person with a history of nightmares and dysfunctional sleep patterns, I leverage this to improve my sleep hygiene. Most nights, I brew a cup of hibiscus tea, eat a bowl of popcorn, and watch Netflix. I chose hibiscus tea for the way its leaves produce vivid, colorful streaks in the water as they steep. This way, I can intentionally signal to myself and my body to relax and prepare for sleep.

“Sometimes, when I’m just having tea on my own, I really do go into it and get a more meditative state,” Riley Estes, founder of Tea Club at UW, said. “I’ve heard tea described as a flavor that doesn’t come to you, but you have to go to it.”

New to campus this year, Tea Club invites students to gather and taste tea — a social hour with a complimentary cup (or multiple cups) of tea. At their club meeting on Friday, Oct. 28, Estes prepared pu-erh tea using his personal favorite Gongfu brewing method, a ritualistic Chinese tea-brewing method and ceremony that dates back to the Song Dynasty.

Whether or not club meetings could be considered ritualistic, the repeated practice of meeting up to drink tea and chat does provide a sense of structure that parallels other tea-drinking practices, such as the British “teatime” tradition. And Estes noticed this.

“Something about tea sort of just makes people more willing just to sit down and talk with each other, because without it, ‘What are we doing?’ is the question,” Estes said. “And just a few experiences made me think it's really fun to drink tea with other people too, which is why I founded a social club for drinking tea.”

Much like how the more personalized rituals yield the most impact, the same could be said for the tea itself.

“It can be a really profound and beautiful experience to have a custom herbal formula for yourself,” Danielle Shilling, a Seattle-based herbalist, said.

Drinking tea for its therapeutic properties is nothing new. Research supports these benefits, such as how peppermint tea, which contains menthol, can soothe upset stomachs or how black tea’s flavonoids can combat inflammation and support our immune systems.

And yet, the vast world of herbs and plants used in tea can feel oversimplified in the aisles of grocery stores. The marketing of tea can feel oversaturated with messages like “chamomile will help you sleep,” “cranberry tea will cure UTIs,” and “green tea for weight loss.”

“There’s not this quick fix or this one thing that works for everyone, and in the exact same way that isn’t true for medications, that isn’t for life in general,” Shilling said. “[Herbalists] want to empower someone and educate someone to have a healthy body and encourage health throughout their life, and we don’t necessarily want to wait until the disease is presented to take action.”

Trained in vitalist herbalism, Shilling emphasizes the use of plants as preventative, holistic medicine. Herbalists do not diagnose or treat. Rather, they consider their clients as multifaceted individuals with physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual needs. Herbalism strengthens health with preventative practices in conjunction with reactionary allopathic treatments.

As Shilling described, ritualizing tea drinking can not only structure our lives, but also cultivate that cozy contrast with cold, rainy Seattle.

“If there is time and there is space to really slow down and notice different colors, different textures, different smells, and immerse yourself … [use] it as a time to be interactive with these beautiful plants that provide us with so much medicine and so much nourishment,” Shilling said.

Many guides on how to start making tea exist. Shilling ingeniously uses a French press to make tea in large batches, Seattle Public Library also circulates a robust collection on herbalism and recipes, and former science editor, Leslie Fisher, provided a comprehensive list of tea recommendations for finals for The Daily back in 2018.

Regardless of the starting point, drinking tea is an experience and the learning, a journey. With the stresses of a new quarter and winter settling in, tea drinking rituals can offer as much warmth for the soul as the hands and lips. We can retract more into our homes equipped with coziness and mindfulness as we endure colder temperatures and the cyclical withering of the natural world.

“Tea can be a really beautiful way to bring that world into our kitchen, and to interact with those plants that were once growing and provide so much to us as humans,” Shilling said.

Reach Design Editor Tatum Lindquist at specials@dailyuw.edu. Twitter: @TatumLindquist

Like what you're reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.