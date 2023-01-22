Taking back your dreams

Nightmares. We’ve all been there, we’ve all had them, and for the most part, we can’t help but fear them, especially when they start to show up more than once.

But where exactly do these unpleasant dreams come from? That one recurring nightmare where you feel lost, that one dream where you can’t escape someone who’s chasing you, or the one where you actually die — they don’t go away.

Sometimes, the real answer is difficult to pinpoint. Dr. Nathaniel Watson, a UW professor of neurology who specializes in sleep disorders and medicine, points out that not all nightmares are the direct result of some sort of traumatic experience. Most of the time, in fact, they’re a completely innocuous occurrence.

“One thing we have to realize about dreams is that the majority of dream content is negative,” Watson said. “So it might not be a nightmare, per se, but a lot of times, there’s just a slight underlying sense of anxiety within a dream.”

In other words, lots of everyday stressors can serve as the root cause of our nightmares, and dreaming about them canserve as a way to manage our emotional lives for the sake of our mental health. These everyday stressors are particularly pertinent to college students, who constantly find themselves navigating through waves of anxiety and unpleasantness via approaching midterms, burnout, and various social pressures.

Third-year student Stephany Janssen describes how her nightmares seem to stem from whatever is bugging her in real life, no matter how routine it may seem. She’s experienced recurring nightmares that spring from fears and anxieties related to work and school.

“That’s the funny thing about them — I feel like a lot of the time, nightmares can be fairly abstract or fictional, but mine are usually intense and realistic,” Janssen said.

Janssen works at a restaurant that tends to get very busy during the summer. Last summer, she was plagued by the same bad dream over and over.

“I had the same nightmare about messing up an order in front of my boss for, like, three months straight,” Janssen recalled. “I would wake up in the middle of the night all the time. It literally feels like you’re living it, and I would get confused about whether or not they actually happened, because they felt so realistic.”

The way we feel, both negatively and positively, when we’re awake often follows us into our dreams, according to research included in an article from Time Magazine. Our “poorly processed” experiences spill over into our reveries, especially when we are experiencing difficulty carrying out a particular responsibility.

For Janssen and many others, a regular dose of melatonin or other sleeping medicines can help ease the nightmares. However, if all of this seems a bit too broad, or if you’re still having trouble and are seeking a different kind of solution, then something more unconventional may do the trick.

According to Watson, there is an alternative remedy individuals suffering from that one recurring nightmare can attempt to get rid of it: lucid dreaming.

Someone is experiencing lucid dreaming when they become fully aware that they’re dreaming. When you achieve this state, you can command some control over your dream and face whatever negative issue is haunting you head-on.

To achieve a “lucid state of mind” while dreaming, Watson recommends keeping a dream journal. Writing down what happens in your dreams helps you remember what appears in them, which may help you to be more conscious of any recurring signs or symbols that might point to something that is vexing you in your everyday life.

These dream signs are usually recurring themes within dreams, whether they be physical elements, sensory experiences (including sights, smells, sounds, or even tastes), or more abstract aspects (like feelings or assumptions that arise) attached to a particular recurring dream. Pinpoint what these are so that you can recognize them when you’re dreaming.

This can help you better engage in “reality testing.” One of the best ways to tell if you’re really dreaming is to take a look at a clock — if you look at one, look away, and then look back at it, it will often change pretty dramatically when you’re in a dream. The same can’t be said, of course, when you’re awake.

Practicing reality testing during the day, when you’re wide awake, is important because it trains you to do it when you’re really in a dream. Performing this exercise in a dream can help you realize that you’re dreaming and successfully become “lucid.”

Once you become lucid, it’s pretty easy to wake up, due to all of the excitement. One way to prevent this is to quickly spin yourself around in your dream.

Even if you aren’t experiencing recurring nightmares, it might still be worth taking note of these techniques. Beyond the sheer ability to confront nightmares, it could be quite enjoyable for some to be able to harness this ability.

“You can do whatever you want,” Watson said. “A lot of people decide to fly.”

On the flip side, if you do feel as though your nightmares are morphing into something more serious, or that your dreams are manifesting into any physical or emotional abnormalities in the real world, it might be worthwhile to chat with your doctor, healthcare provider, psychologist, or psychiatrist, to make sure that there isn’t anything more sinister at play.

“As a sleep provider, we get concerned about [recurring nightmares] when [they] are related to a traumatic experience that a person has had,” Watson said. “And if that is the case, that can be an indicator of post-traumatic stress disorder.”

To learn more about sleep disorders, visit a sleep expert at the UW Medicine Sleep Medicine Center.

Reach reporter Evie Mason at pacificwave@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here