What I’d miss

Blink.

You see the future. One of buildings falling and earth crumbling — civilization’s paper trail of smoke and carelessness, and greed and pollution, catching like a disease on all things wild, wilting the green and fading it to gray.

Blink.

You walk in the ruins; you see no color. Desolate. Reduced to ash.

Blink.

You remember…

Birds chasing each other through the sky, their wings dipped in the gold of dusk's arrival.

The feeling of March rains washing the world anew.

The smell of fresh dew, soil, and untamed wild.

Dancing in a summer field swathed in moonlight, the stalks of grass swaying in the breeze with you.

The first time you saw a rabbit, a deer, and a bear.

Veins of hot white streaking through a molten sky.

Mango trees.

Looking up into the branches of aged oak and pine cutting up the bellies of pinkish clouds.

You remember…

Snow drifting down, muffling the world in white, and making everything look still.

The act of digging up carrots and shelling freshly picked peas.

Fog creeping wispy white fingers through a forest, obscuring everything except for the gnarled roots and moss underfoot.

Grassy knolls on a cold coast.

Flowers clinging to the mountainside, their roots stubborn and strong.

Bees buzzing around your head as you collect honey from their combs.

The stillness before a coming storm.

You remember…

The cherry tree in your backyard whose twisted trunk made perfect perches for kids who dreamed of flying.

Waves lapping an untouched cove of white sand and pretty shells.

A forgotten stairwell eaten by verdure.

Birds singing into dawn’s cool air.

A horseback ride through farmland.

The feeling of fresh aloe on sunburned skin.

A shallow pond atop a mountain, reflecting the verdant hills and blue sky above.

You remember…

Watching autumn's leaves fade with a contradicting vibrancy of yellows, oranges, and maroons — the world a flurry of change.

Strawberry patches, a row of blueberry bushes, wild blackberries, and fields of raspberries.

The sound of a river current rushing over stones.

A corn field. A maze for childhood games.

Hills soft for rolling down.

Mist spraying your face, the residue of a rushing waterfall.

A blooming flower, each petal opening its face towards the sun like a secret unfurling.

The moon making you feel at once small and —

Blink.

You think maybe if enough people remembered and if enough people looked ahead — if enough people opened their eyes — then the future would be of revived things. That perhaps if they looked up, they too would see little pockets of hope against the dark of night.

Reach writer Kaycee French at arts@dailyuw.com Twitter: @SpaceKaycee

