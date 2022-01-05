PhenGold Review 2022: Natural Fat Burner for Men and Women

PhenGold is made from entirely natural ingredients. It can burn fat, control hunger, food cravings, and reduce physical and mental fatigue. It is arguably the must-have weight loss supplement for 2022.
This PhenGold review will describe how it works, the ingredients, any side effects or safety issues that could concern, and where to buy from. We will also compare PhenGold to some of the other market-leading fat burners and appetite suppressants.
PhenGold is a natural weight loss supplement that was originally intended for people seeking a safeover the counter Phentermine alternative. However, it's so good at burning excess fat it's become one of the most popular diet pills in the western world.
Today, many people are using PhenGold on their weight loss journey. The product may have begun as an alternative to the iffy prescription drug but after dieters started getting the results they required, word soon got around.
Tens of thousands of men and women have lost weight using this all-natural fat burning supplement and nine of 10 customers are happy to recommend it.
The prescription Phentermine is an appetite suppressant. PhenGold suppresses appetite too but it provides additional benefits as well. Phentermine cannot match its abilities. It's strictly a one-trick pony that may help with hunger but doesn't do anything else.
PhenGold's greater versatility is the secret to its success. It helps you to lose weight without being hungry and speeds up your fat oxidation as well.
Most importantly, unlike the prescription medication that inspired its creation, PhenGold does not have any known side effects. The weight loss process is effective and safe.
However, the PhenGold fat loss formulation does contain a little caffeine so, if you have any tolerance issues, it may be a poor option to try.
This review provides a detailed overview of PhenGold and its abilities. It explains what the product does and how it achieves it.
By the time you reach the bottom of the page, you will have all the information necessary to decide if you want to lose weight and burn fat faster with PhenGold or search for an alternative diet pill instead.
Who Makes PhenGold - Manufacture and Distribution
PhenGold was developed by Swiss Research Labs Limited. It's a reputable manufacturer that provides excellent customer service and a money-back guarantee.
As is often the case with the manufacturers behind very specialized products, Swiss Research Labs distributes PhenGold solely via the official website.
Although this means there is no opportunity for shopping around, it also provides peace of mind. When you buy supplements directly from the companies that make them, you can be certain you are getting the genuine products and have the backing of the manufacturer's guarantee.
PhenGold Benefits
Reduces hunger and food cravings
Multi-action fat burning formula
Boosts metabolism and energy
Enhances your natural fat-burning ability
Supports lasting weight loss
Contains natural fat burning ingredients
Enhances mood and negative energy balance
Sharpens mental focus and improves concentration
How PhenGold Boosts Weight Loss
PhenGold is a multi-functional dietary supplement you take every day. Like any other weight management supplement, it's designed to support the efforts you make with diet and exercise.
The first step to losing weight is to limit the number of calories you receive each day. Inevitably, this is going to result in hunger.
PhenGold makes weight loss less unpleasant by controlling hunger. It also reduces cravings to help you avoid snacking between meals.
Reducing the number of calories you consume can also adversely affect your mood. It can make you tire easily as well and become more susceptible to fatigue.
PhenGold tackles both these issues by providing several popular energy drink ingredients and some ingredients that reduce stress and boost dopamine (happy hormone).
These are the ways PhenGold weight loss pills take the sting out of dieting. It makes weight loss faster by boosting metabolism and making the weight loss journey a more enjoyable experience.
When metabolism increases, so do your energy requirements. With a faster metabolic rate, you burn more calories during exercise. You also burn extra calories while you are at rest. This is the weight loss process.
By helping you to eat less (without feeling hungry) and increasing your daily calorie expenditure, PhenGold helps you maintain a greater energy shortage in your body.
The greater the energy shortage you attain, the more fat you will burn.
Who Is PhenGold For?
PhenGold is for adult men and women who are trying to lose weight and need some extra support. It's also for people who are looking for a safe substitute for Phentermine.
The formulation is vegan-friendly, non-GMO, and does not contain any dairy gluten, or soy.
However, PhenGold is not intended for people who are unusually sensitive to stimulants. Nor is it a suitable option for women who are pregnant or nursing a child.
If you have any existing health issues or would need to use the weight loss supplement alongside medication, you will need to check with a doctor before accelerating your rate of weight loss with PhenGold.
PhenGold Usage Guidelines
You could call PhenGold a one-hit-wonder because you only need to take one dose per day. If you have difficulty remembering to take pills, you should find it an easy supplement to fit into your day.
The dose is three capsules. If you take them with your breakfast, you should soon get into a routine.
However, if you decide to take them before working out instead, you should get even better results. The metabolism boost will help you to burn more calories than normal while you train.
Each dose of PhenGold provides 225 mg of caffeine. That's a little more than you would get from a couple of cups of coffee.
If you take the capsules in the morning, it will help wake you up and blow the cobwebs from your brain. If you take them before a workout, it will provide a nice energy buzz to help you to train.
However, although 225 mg is not an overly high dose, taking the capsules within five hours of your bedtime may stop you from sleeping.
It's also inadvisable to take the capsules alongside other sources of caffeine, such as coffee or energy drinks.
PhenGold Ingredients
Three capsules per day provide:
Green Tea Leaf Extract (500 mg)
Caffeine Anhydrous (225 mg)
Green Coffee Bean Extract (100 mg)
Cayenne Pepper (200 mg)
Rhodiola Root (250 mg)
L-Tyrosine (350 mg)
L-Theanine(250 mg)
DMAE Bitartrate (150 mg)
Niacin (15 mg)
Vitamin B6 (1.3 mg)
Vitamin B12 (24 mcg)
Ingredient Evaluation
If you are already familiar with any of the ingredients, you will be able to see straight away that PhenGold boasts an unusually powerful formulation. It's not surprising so many people are saying such good things about it.
Let's take a look at each of the ingredients one by one.
Green Tea
Green tea is one of the most respected natural weight loss providers in the world. It's also one of the most studied. There is plenty of evidence that proves its abilities as a metabolism booster and weight loss aid. A great inclusion in PhenGold's dietary supplement formula.
The results ofone study are particularly noteworthy because they suggest a combination of green tea and exercise may be good for targeting belly fat.
The metabolism-boosting ability of green tea is due to the unique antioxidants it contains. In addition to boosting metabolism these "green tea catechins" also purge the body of free radical toxins. This encourages good health by preventing a potentially damaging condition known as oxidative stress.
Caffeine Anhydrous
Caffeine is the most popular stimulant in the world. It's naturally occurring in coffee beans and is a common addition to energy drinks.
As is the case with most energy drinks, the caffeine in supplements is often included as caffeine anhydrous.
Caffeine anhydrous is a highly refined form of caffeine that's extremely potent. It's easy to absorb so the benefits can be apparent quite quickly. Another of PhenGold's natural fat burners.
Caffeine's ability to boost energy and fight fatigue makes it very useful for counteracting the vitality sapping effects of low-calorie dieting.
However, as a diet pill ingredient, these abilities are not its main claim to fame.Research shows caffeine increases metabolism and fat loss. It's one of the top natural weight loss providers in the world.
Research suggests a 100 mg dose may increase energy expenditure by 8 -11 percent.
PhenGold provides more than double that amount, so it's an excellent fat-burning companion for green tea.
Although it's not one of the most powerful options, caffeine is also an appetite suppressant. It's one of the most versatile inclusions in the PhenGold fat-burning formulation.
Green Coffee Bean Extract
Green coffee beans are unroasted coffee beans. They are low in caffeine and high in chlorogenic acid. When you roast them the color is not the only thing that changes.
The heat the beans experience during roasting enhances the caffeine content. It also purges the beans of chlorogenic acid.
This is an unfortunate reaction because chlorogenic acid is a useful weight loss aid.
Chlorogenic acid supports weight loss by controlling carb and sugar cravings.
Cravings like these often occur after meals but eating high-energy snacks can do it too.
After food (or snacks), your blood sugar level may rise rapidly. If it becomes too high, your liver will start pumping out insulin to bring it down.
If your blood sugar becomes too low and crashes, your brain will try to rectify the situation by causing you to crave high-energy foods that provide simple sugars and/or carbs.
By controlling blood sugar and insulin, chlorogenic acid, helps you avoid this unfortunate scenario that can tempt you to snack or overeat.
Cayenne Pepper
Like caffeine and green tea, cayenne is one of the best natural weight loss ingredients. It's great to see PhenGold has all three.
Cayenne provides capsaicin. It's a plant chemical that provides the pepper with its heat.
Capsaicin is a powerful metabolism booster that increases energy expenditure via thermogenesis and also by activating BAT.
Thermogenesis is a process that causes you to convert energy into heat.
BAT (brown adipose tissue) is a particular type of fat that should not be confused with WAT (white adipose tissue), the predominant fat type in the body.
In simple terms, BAT is a fat-burning fat. Once activated, it burns WAT, helping you to lose weight.
Although it gets the most praise for its abilities as a fat burner,research proves cayenne is also suitable for suppressing hunger.
Rhodiola Root
Rhodiola Rosea is an adaptogen herb that can make dieting less unpleasant by reducing stress and anxiety.
L-Tyrosine
L-tyrosine is an amino acid that should work well alongside Rhodiola because it lifts the mood by increasing dopamine production.
L-Theanine
L-Theanine is another amino acid. Like L-tyrosine, it has a calming effect.
It works well in combination with caffeine.
When combined with caffeine, L-theanine boosts the stimulant's abilities and reduces the likelihood of side effects.
DMAE
DMAE (Dimethylethanolamine Bitartrate) is a natural substance that improves cognitive abilities and favorably influences mood.
B Vitamins
B Vitamins are popular energy drink ingredients because they help your body extract energy from food. The PhenGold formulation provides three of them: Vitamin B3 (niacin) and vitamins B6 and B12.
PhenGold Customer Reviews
PhenGold has excellent customer reviews. In addition, there's plenty of praise for its ability to control hunger and speed up weight loss.
Many reviewers also speak highly of the supplement's abilities as an energy booster.
Known Side Effects
PhenGold does not have any known side effects. Again, this appears to be a sweeping statement, but if you use as directed, you should not experience any adverse reactions.
Similar Weight Loss Supplements to PhenGold
There are several similar weight loss pills often compared to PhenGold. Here are the best four competing brands.
PhenQ - arguably the most consistent competitor. They share a lot of similarities. It has a similar formula and works in much the same way. However, PhenGold is cheaper to buy.
LeanBean - most "best diet pill' lists contain both LeanBean and PhenGold. However, LeanBean is aimed at women and not as powerful at reducing body weight, in our opinion.
Burn XT - the top-selling fat-burning pill on Amazon. However, we rate PhenGold over Burn XT due to its superior formula.
Phen24 - another similar fat burner but again inferior in our view when the formulas are compared.
How Much Does PhenGold Cost
Each bottle of PhenGold has 90 capsules in it. That's a 30-day treatment. At just $59 per bottle, it's not overly expensive and Swiss Research Labs offers free international shipping.
Using this product costs less than $2 per day. Of course, you can quickly pay more than that for a cup of coffee, so it's hard to grumble about the price and Swiss Research Labs provides a 100-day money-back guarantee. That gives you plenty of time to try the product and see what it can do.
The PhenGold website always offers some pretty enticing special deals. The most popular option allows you to buy two bottles and get a third one free.
Less popular but more generous, the site also has a deal that allows you to buy three bottles of PhenGold and get two bottles free. If you have a lot of weight to lose, this is easily the best option.
Where to Buy PhenGold Fat Burning Supplement
The only place to order PhenGold is from the official website
There are country-specific stores for the US, Canada, UK, and Australia. There are also French, Italian, Spanish, and German language options with currencies.
You cannot buy PhenGold from Amazon, GNC, Walmart, or any retail stores.
PhenGold Review Summary
PhenGold is a high-quality diet pill that provides several of the best natural weight loss ingredients available. In addition, it's manufactured by a reputable company that offers reasonable pricing and an extended money-back guarantee.
Although PhenGold is a goodPhentermine alternative, it's also excellent as a long or short-term general weight loss aid.
The formulation's ability to suppress hunger, boost metabolism, and offer additional weight loss support, has earned excellent customer reviews.
The manufacturer has designed this supplement to be suitable for most people, including vegans and people who are lactose intolerant or allergic to soy. That can only be seen as a good thing.
Although it contains a little caffeine, PhenGold does not present the same danger of side effects many alternative weight loss supplements do.
This is a very good all-around weight loss pill suitable for most people who are dieting to lose weight. It's already helped thousands of other men and women to lose weight. So there's no reason it shouldn't allow you to lose weight, and the money-back guarantee means you have nothing to lose if you give PhenGold a try.
