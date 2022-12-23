Proud Parenting Moments to Look Forward To
When you bring a child into your world, you already know to expect things to look completely different from here on out. Parents who have come before you often tell you all the ways that things will change and many of the more stressful and challenging elements of being a parent. While those are all good to be aware of and necessary for setting your expectations, people seldom share all the finer moments of being a parent. Instead of focusing only on how tall this mountain is, allow yourself to consider the following and understand that although this is called the most challenging job in the world for a good reason, many moments of joy and pride come along with all the hard work it takes.
When Your Child Gets a Driver’s License
When you first experience your child getting their driver’s license, it can be a mixed bag of emotions. On the one hand, there are specific nerves about their safety and preparedness. But on the other, it can be incredible to watch them earn this level of independence. Once you are in a position where you are no longer the taxi driver for your kids, you might feel like you have lost a part of your purpose. Instead of framing it negatively, think about how wonderful it feels to know that you had a strong hand in helping your child get to the point where they are knowledgeable and trustworthy enough to operate a vehicle on their own.
When They Graduate High School
From preschool through high school, your child is essentially going with the flow of a program pre-designed by your chosen school system. Once high school graduation hits, they can personalize the next phase of their life based on the type of adult they hope to become and how they plan to get there. For many students, this means attending college and earning a degree.
One surefire way to feel proud throughout this process is to find the balance between being helpful and hoovering. Finances are arguably one of the biggest pieces of the collegiate puzzle. You should guide your son or daughter in a direction with enough transparency necessary to make informed decisions. Investing inparent loans for college when your kids are younger is a great way to help them realize their educational dreams when this time comes. With the right amount of research, you can choose from various repayment options, low rates, and flexible terms. You can start as soon as you are able.
When They Buy Their First Home
If your son or daughter moves away from home to attend college, that is a big step towards becoming an empty nester yourself. However, more and more kids are moving back home once they graduate while they work their first professional job and figure out their next move. When it comes time for them to buy their first piece of property on their own, you should take pride that you have raised someone tosuccessfully manage money consistently enough to be able to apply and be approved for a mortgage.
When They Get Married
It can be incredibly bittersweet to watch your child fall in love with someone and then decide to pick that person as their life partner. This signifies the start of them becoming a family unit separate from the family in which they were raised. Many parents see this as a breakup and worry that their son or daughter will leave them behind. That does not have to be the case. Use this happy time to tell your child how proud you are of them that they have reached this significant milestone. Use the time spentplanning a wedding to bond with your chosen partner and celebrate with your partner the fact that your child not only picked a life partner but is cherished enough to be picked as a life partner by someone else too.
When They Start a Family of Their Own
When and if you are privileged to experience the grandparent phase of your parenting journey, get ready to feel so proud you could explode. This is truly a full circle moment and no matter if your child is the mother or the father, seeing them as a parent in their own right, will be a core memory for you. You will likely experience feelings of nostalgia thinking about when you became a first-time parent.
These anecdotes will be lovely to consider as you watch them navigate this major life event. Remember that although you will feel an incredible bond with this new baby, you are not in the parental role. Resist the urge to attempt to parent your grandchild and allow yourself to simply be the fun and light adult figure in their life that you were perhaps too nervous about being for your own child, since at that time, you did hold the responsibility of the parent.
