sex edition editor's note

When you’re a tween, everything feels like it’s the biggest deal in the world. When Selena and Justin broke up, our hearts broke with theirs. When Zayn left One Direction, a part of us left with him. When Kanye interrupted Taylor on the stage of the VMAs, you felt her quiet rage, too. Though insignificant in the grand scheme of things, these controversies linger in our memories, even as some of us are months away from entering the ~real world~. Sure, the celebrity-fueled media machine and the capitalistic consumption culture that feeds it probably left scars for all of us, but reminiscing about the serotonin we felt reading about the hottest new nail polishes in Seventeen reminds us that relishing in frivolity can be exhilarating.
Now Bieber is married, Harry is the only One Direction soloist producing good music, and Taylor is rerecording her albums. Nostalgia about the good old days reading Tiger Beat in the checkout line at QFC before your parents shattered your dreams by telling you to put it back is all we have left. So as we find ourselves deep into the seemingly endless tunnel that is winter quarter, we hope this year’s sex edition offers you a little levity to break through the gloom. These articles won’t stop Russia from invading Ukraine or help you ace your first big kid job interview; instead, we’re leaning into art as spectacle, from identifying your one true BTS soulmate to defining what it means to have a hookup. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the Bieber Fever ride.
