A lesbian’s look at the Internet’s babygirls

Editor’s note: The following piece was written while the writer was incredibly high, and is featured in this year’s “Green Edition” with articles of similar sort.

Let us study the ethereal power of the babygirlhood.

I have been asked by my editors to explain what makes a babygirl. Though I find beauty elusive, I will elaborate. In short, a babygirl is a poor little meow meow. A grown man within whom you can find the deepest and dirtiest pathetic fallacies that you clutched close in adolescence.

It has long since been asked: why are Kendall Roy from “Succession,” Jesse Pinkman from “Breaking Bad,” and, god forbid, Joel Miller in “The Last of Us” (“TLOU”) all the babygirls of the Internet? It’s about gender, it’s about love, it’s about whatever.

Let us instead ask: what makes babyboyhood? What about the Internet’s babyboys? I’m talking about Shiv Roy from “Succession,” Bay Kennish from “Switched at Birth,” and Ellie from “TLOU.” They’re all babyboys. I see it’s funny to center maleness in this discussion about females. Is it worse to call female characters “babyboy” and center men, or is it worse to call grown men “babygirl?”

I have exhausted my thoughts on the topic. I hate Greg from “Succession.” I don’t know about calling men “babygirls.” Calling Hannibal (I have never seen “Hannibal”) my babygirl can only be done in a supremely sarcastic way. That said, I would not hesitate to call Dean Winchester of “Supernatural” fame a babygirl. You got me there.

So, who would I call babyboy? Anybody. Give me a girl, and I’ll call her my babyboy. Is it gender? I am a girl. Is it flannels?

Let’s discuss how I flannel. I started wearing flannels in seventh grade when I learned that’s what lesbians did. Or maybe it was because those freaks on Supernatural wore flannels and I wanted to be them. In fact, I am sure that’s it.

I cannot believe the “Succession” people hugged. My babyboy (Shiv) and babygirl (Kendall) and Roman. That kid’s a freak. Why can’t he be normal? Why can’t I be normal?

I think Shiv Roy should be allowed to kill Tom Wambsgans, and I think he should actually hook up with cousin Greg and immediately blast off to hell. It’s all he deserves, to be frank.

