A little less conversation, a little more weed

Editor’s note: The following piece was written while the writer was incredibly high, and is featured in this year’s “Green Edition” with articles of similar sort.

Perhaps there’s no point in wondering what compels prolific artists to literally and metaphorically lay paint to their canvas in such a way that moves us. Maybe it is, in fact, true, that the greatest writers and musicians claimed prestige in their respective fields for reasons mostly pertaining to the fact that they’re just special.

On the other hand, what if it was the weed?

Now, some of you may raise an eyebrow at such a hypothesis, or, even further, might be shouting in objection for the data and evidence to prove it. Well, let's unpack this bowl together.

Think of your favorite bands, as well as your favorite singer-songwriters and composers. Can one really say in good conscience that Pink Floydindulged in a drug-free affair to make “Dark Side of the Moon?” Was it destiny alone that put “Aftermath”in the laps of The Rolling Stones?

Or, was it the weed?

Think of your favorite filmmakers, cinematographers, and screenwriters. Was it simply a fascination with feet that propelled Quentin Tarantino to become one of cinema’s greatest storytellers? Certainly, no interrogation is necessary to know how Seth Rogen came up with “Pineapple Express”or “Sausage Party.”

Here I am again feeling ever so curious about the weed.

Allow me to clarify my feelings on the correlation between a legendary status of creativity and marijuana. I find it more than likely that severe levels of numerous emotions combined with special gifts play a major role in whatever deranged ideas Christopher Nolan seemingly has upon every page of a script.

However, if a few rips off the old bong or a hit off of a communal joint provides the Picassos of the world with “The Weeping Woman,” then, ask not what you can do for weed, but what weed can do for you.

Of course, given that this is all purely speculation and mostly in good fun, I can’t say for sure that it was “The Devil’s Lettuce” that did the trick for those who came before, but as they say, the proof is in the article.

If you’ve made it this far, maybe you’re examining this body of work and wondering what did it for me. What could have possibly compelled me to argue at length about the potential artistic and creative benefits of a little pot here and there?

Well, I can say, without question it was, in fact, the weed.

Reach writer Michael Delgado at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @DailyUW_md

