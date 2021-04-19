Baked beginnings

April 20 of each year has become an informal holiday for lovers of marijuana. Now a euphemism for smoking weed, 4/20 originated with five high-schoolers in San Rafael, California, who were following a treasure map to find some supposed buried cannabis.
Although they never found any marijuana, the number of holiday celebrants each year has grown, and a map, similar enough to the one the high schoolers had, is available for you on your journey to your first high.
According to Josie Waddington, media manager for Uncle Ike’s Pot Shop, a valid photo ID and some knowledge about local cannabis laws is a great place to start.
“Knowing where you can consume, how much you can carry on your person, and other laws surrounding cannabis is important,” Waddington said. “And always smoke responsibly.”
For Washington, these laws stem from Washington Initiative 502 (I-502), which passed in November 2012. This initiative legalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana, set the legal age for purchase and possession to 21, and made smoking weed in public illegal.
This age limit is identical to that of alcohol because they both have movement-impairing effects on the human body. Alcohol mostly relies on ethanol to induce drunkenness, while weed relies on THC.
THC was first isolated and discovered by a Bulgarian scientist named Raphael Mechoulam in 1964. Before we had named the compound responsible, though, smoking weed had been making people feel euphoric, giggly, creative and sometimes hungry for millennia. THC can also lead to some negative side effects, like confusion and anxiety, as well as some loss of motor control and a decrease in reaction times. The way one person feels when they’re “baked” may not be the same for you.
Weed affects everyone differently. This comes down to a lot of things, including genetics and hormones, but ultimately the type of weed you smoke and your personal tolerance will have the largest impact. If it’s your first time smoking weed, be mindful that your tolerance is likely to be nonexistent, which is why it’s important to take it slow.
“Slow and steady wins the race,” Waddington said. “For first-time smokers, it’s always good to build on your high; take a couple puffs and see how you feel. You can always smoke more, but you can’t retract, so taking it nice and easy will help you gauge the kind of vibe you want to settle into.”
The reason your friend always says they’re “glued to the couch” after smoking might not be tolerance — it could be related to the strain of weed they prefer. This matters for you as well when trying it for the first time. Deciding on a particular strain ultimately comes down to the experience you’re looking for.
“Want to seize the day, maybe go on an adventure? Try a sativa,” Waddington said. “If a chill vibe is what you want, more of a lax afternoon listening to music, try an indica hybrid. If you are ever unsure of what you want to smoke, I always suggest asking your budtender what they like, what they’re smoking, or just simply how you’d like to feel. They’re here to steer you in the right direction.”
Even heading in with a budget in mind is enough for your first visit, according to Waddington.
“My personal recommendation is to go into the shop knowing what you’d like to spend,” Waddington said. “Letting your budtender know your budget, and then they can get you the best bang for your buck.”
Most dispensaries have single joints — think hand-rolled cigarettes — for sale. They are often sold for as low as $2 or $3. Joints also come in packs and a variety of other sizes, with .5 gram, .75 gram, and one gram joints being the most common.
According to Waddington, a joint is probably your best bet for a first try at smoking weed. Surrounding yourself with friends can add a layer of comfort and assurance, especially if they have experience smoking.
“Having someone around will help reassure that everything is chill,” Waddington said. “Plus, especially your first time getting high, being with friends is likely to result in belly-aching, tear-inducing laughter.”
Smoking weed can bring a new, chill vibe to an “evening in” if consumed safely. If you choose to smoke, please do so responsibly, and if it’s your first time, don’t forget the snacks.
Reach writer Joseph Claypoole at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @9_3quarters
