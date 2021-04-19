Cloudy facts: Exploring the negative side effects of marijuana

It has been almost nine years since Washington state first legalized recreational cannabis use. In the words of Gov. Jay Inslee, this was a “uniformly positive” action, with his one regret being that it didn’t happen sooner.
Among the other vaguely positive comments about marijuana, my favorite comes from former President Barack Obama, who in 2014 was quoted as saying: “I don't think it is more dangerous than alcohol.” And since alcohol is a legal and widely used substance, I see this as a presidential endorsement — albeit a rather mediocre one.
So, marijuana may not be more dangerous than alcohol (at least according to Obama), but just how dangerous does that make weed?
Alcohol is one of the least safe substances on the market. It carries severe long-term health risks, including heart and liver disease, high blood pressure, and different types of cancers. The third leading preventable cause of death in the United States is alcohol, topped only by tobacco and poor diet combined with a lack of physical activity. And that’s just what alcohol does to an individual; there are also thousands of people killed by alcohol-impaired driving every year.
Marijuana is often touted as having no negative side effects, especially in comparison to alcohol — an argument that has been made in favor of legalizing the drug. But there are several negative side effects that have been noted as research becomes more readily available. Studies have linked marijuana usage to delusions, hallucinations, and disorganized thinking.
The act of smoking is also related to a series of health issues, as inhaling the drug can increase your heart rate and potential for a heart attack. As for your lungs, the chemicals found in marijuana smoke can potentially lead to acute bronchitis, chronic coughing, shortness of breath, and other conditions.
There are also more serious conditions related to marijuana use, such as cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS). This condition used to be considered rare and usually only affects users who have smoked regularly for years, but it is becoming more and more common. Characterized by severe vomiting and nausea, CHS may occur when receptors in the brain no longer respond to marijuana in the same way, although the cause of the condition is truly unknown.
When it comes to marijuana-related deaths, however, there are very few on record. There have been some recorded deaths related to CHS and a handful that have been connected to health complications that marijuana may have worsened, but the number of deaths that can be connected directly to marijuana usage doesn’t even come close to those that can be linked to alcohol.
Despite the relatively low number of deaths and many states passing laws allowing recreational use of the drug, marijuana is still federally classified as a Schedule I drug, putting it on the same level as heroin, LSD, and ecstasy. Schedule I drugs are grouped under the assumption that there is “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse,” according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
The policy dates back to Congress’s passage of the 1970 Controlled Substances Act, which kicked off the War on Drugs under the Nixon administration. Policymakers classified marijuana as Schedule I in part because of racist associations of Black and Brown people with marijuana use. Schedule I drugs require a special license to study and research, which is why there are so many unknowns when it comes to the negative side effects of marijuana, not to mention the positives.
And that’s the issue: There are too many unknowns when it comes to marijuana. Without ample research, we are left in a sort of limbo, where there are known positive and negative side effects, but very few concrete answers to rely on.
But don’t let this get you down on 4/20. There are negative side effects, but that goes for alcohol as well, and for just about any product on the market. From where I’m sitting, it’s about knowing the negative side effects exist and making an informed decision rather than giving marijuana up altogether. Today is a day of celebration of the positives, so light up with your favorite strain of the Schedule I drug, grab your favorite munchies, and enjoy.
Reach Managing Editor Rachel Morgan at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @rclmorgan
