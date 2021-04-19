Adding ‘marijuana user’ to your resume

Cannabis has long been a drug surrounded with negative connotations — many of us were even raised with the mindset that weed was bad. But over the last decade, as states have begun to legalize the growth and consumption of marijuana, both medicinal and recreational usages of the drug have slowly become more accepted and mainstream.
This trend can make you wonder how your own smoking habits may impact your job prospects.
Currently, 16 states and Washington D.C. have legalized recreational marijuana consumption. As more states continue to follow in their footsteps, weed becomes associated less with dime bags and alleyway transactions, and more with chic dispensaries and high-end marketing.
But this more accepting mindset has not seemed to infiltrate the corporate world as much as many had hoped.
While only 1.47% of jobs in the United States require drug testing before getting hired, certain fields still have drug testing as a key pillar of their application process.
Annie, a chemical engineering student who asked to only use their first name, mentioned this was a recurring requirement on her recent job applications.
“I’m working on applying to full-time jobs right now, and a lot of them are still drug testing for weed, which I think is really messed up,” Annie said. “Especially since it's completely legalized, and if you can buy it at the store, I don't see the problem with it.”
That being said, not all corporations are alike. Lily, a communication major who asked to only use her first name, mentioned that her experience in corporate situations has been surprisingly accepting.
“I’ve had a couple of corporate internships during college, and weed was a pretty approachable topic at both places,” Lily said. “The first was a skincare business that’s been around since the ‘70s, and a good portion of people [on staff] smoked weed either regularly or occasionally, from what I gathered. My most recent position was on a social media team where everyone smoked and talked about it openly. Most people I know don’t smoke during work hours, but will smoke regularly afterward.”
For many students looking to enter the workforce, a common suggestion by career experts is revamping your social media to reflect the more professional side of yourself. Business News Daily suggests everything from simple grammatical errors all the way to discussions about weed could make you a less appealing candidate.
But for Lily, she has found there is space to share that side of yourself while still remaining professional.
“It’s a consideration,” Lily said. “To me, it’s similar to alcohol in that it’s not necessarily a bad thing, but context matters. Like I’m comfortable posting pictures of my dinner with wine or of friends and I on a night out, but I won’t be posting pictures of me obviously intoxicated or with a huge amount of empty glasses or something. In both cases, I’m more likely to keep it to my stories, so it’s brief.”
And while Lily tends to err on the side of caution, social media is not the end-all be-all to her.
“I think social media is increasingly looked at by employers, but not as damning as it might’ve been when it first emerged,” she said. “From what I’ve experienced, social media presence alone isn’t going to affect getting the job.”
That being said, it's important to consider what your career path may look like and how accepting of an environment you may be entering. Something as simple as what state this future job is located in can play a major role.
For example, in March, five White House staffers were fired for past marijuana use. Since marijuana is not federally legalized, government offices have much stricter rules when it comes to its drug use. In this case, these firings came after staffers were told that their past drug use would not impact their employment, as long as they did not participate while on staff.
Ultimately, it comes down to what your desired career path is. Use that to guide your social media presence and consumption habits.
And as marijuana continues to become more socially acceptable, hiring offices will ultimately be forced to adapt.
“I think we’re moving towards [acceptance] already,” Lily said. “In many instances of change, there’s a predictable process that starts with pushback and fear when introduced, and eventually leads to domestication. Eventually, people will eventually take cannabis for granted; it won’t seem like this new market that’s rife with controversy, and with that will be a more casual attitude towards incorporating it into your public image. It’ll be like posting a picture with a glass of wine.”
Reach Special Sections Editor Chamidae Ford at specials@dailyuw.com Twitter: @chamidaeford.
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.