Going green while greening out

On the luscious land of Eastern Washington lives rows of vibrant green and deep purple blooming marijuana plants, ready to be cultivated by the experts at Puffin Farms.
A college kid’s dream.
Even more heavenly is the carbon sequestering system put in place across the regenerative acreage. By using bio charcoal (biochar) in their soil, Puffin Farms is able to take carbon from the atmosphere and bank it, producing a negative carbon footprint.
Likewise, by using cover cropping techniques, they capture carbon and simultaneously create a nitrogen filtration system that organically fertilizes the soil during off-seasons.
Smoking their weed literally saves the world, one bong rip at a time. Pinch me.
Unfortunately, not all farms are as environmentally friendly as Puffin Farms. The reality of the cannabis industry is toxic chemicals, wasteful energy, and a lack of consumer awareness. As co-founder and CEO of Puffin Farms Jade Stefano put it, current weed practices are an “environmental disaster.”
Marijuana plants face the same harms that most other unsustainable crops do: pesticides and poor irrigation techniques. Yet unlike other horticulture, marijuana production is not regulated by the federal government. Because of this, cannabis farmers are left unchecked to spread their defoliants across their fields, destroying the soil and polluting the air.
Although some problems exist with outdoor farming, Stefano believes that the real downfall of cannabis production is the widespread implementation of indoor production.
“Cannabis, when grown indoors, is one of the most energy-intensive things you can do,” Stefano said. “A typical indoor facility at our size would use [hundreds of thousands] of watts of electricity.”
Research from 2012 showed that growing one kilogram of weed indoors produces the same amount of energy as seven cross-country trips in the United States. That means the energy required to grow roughly 5 ounces of weed could sustain a standard car driving from Seattle to Florida.
The researcher found that the energy consumption of growing enough cannabis for a standard 1 gram joint was equivalent to ten 10-watt LED light bulbs running for 76 hours. Likewise, indoor cannabis production took up 3% of Washington state’s grid power in 2014 and has only increased since.
Evan Mills, an affiliate at UC Berkeley’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, described the impacts of overusing energy as “moisture damage to buildings, nighttime light pollution, power plant emissions and other environmental impacts, power theft, and power outages” in a 2020 report on cannabis use.
The same report directly connected seven power outages in Portland, which all occurred within five months of each other, to the production of indoor cannabis.
Indoor cannabis has also been deemed a public health risk due to its inclination for mold growth and its impact on air quality due to “emissions of volatile organic compounds,” Mills’ report found.
Although all this information is known, some farmers still choose to grow indoors.
To encourage growers to address these issues, environmental lawyer Chris Van Hook founded a program that allows cannabis to be deemed Clean Green Certified. This certification has sustainability and health requirements that label marijuana as close to “organic” as it can possibly get.
Van Hook believes the costs associated with cleaner growing practices dissuade cannabis companies from going green.
“In Washington, they permitted a lot of growing operations, but they were really, really, tight on the retail outlet permits,” Van Hook said. “What happened in Washington was really a horrible, horrible example of a bureaucratically created screw-up, where all of a sudden if you weren’t paying the outlet … they weren’t going to give you shelf space.”
Due to this, outdoor cannabis wholesale pricing went from around $1,800 a pound to around $400 a pound, according to Van Hook. Retailers formed lobbying groups in Olympia to keep these tight structures in place under the guise of safety.
The retailers also took this opportunity to create a bigger profit margin, which increased the price of weed in the state.
“[Retailers] had almost a cartel-like grip on the growers,” Van Hook said.
Van Hook and Stefano both believe it is in the hands of the consumers to help fix this issue. When it comes to choosing weed, the environment often gets put on the back burner.
When student and cannabis consumer Riley O’Neil buys weed, he considers “the bang-for-buck model.”
O’Neil is not alone in this sentiment. When comparing a generic standard 1 gram joint to a Puffin Farms joint of the same strain with the same THC strength and from the same dispensary, the sustainable option was $11.50, versus $2 for the conventional option.
“The consumer needs to realize that they’ve got an inherent interest in supporting sustainable farmers and smoking healthier cannabis, not sucking up synthetic fertilizers and pesticides,” Van Hook said. “The consumer often doesn’t realize how much they can effect good by supporting and buying [sustainable weed] ... Look for that Clean Green logo, and if it’s not there, ask why not.”
At face value, people misjudge outdoor-grown cannabis. Yet, scientifically speaking, outdoor-grown cannabis is chemically more potent — it also has a more complex taste, according to Stefano. Due to natural stressors like wind, rain, sun, and insects, the marijuana plant releases more terpene, or natural oils.
“Outdoor cannabis, hands down, produces more of those compounds, that’s going to give you a better flavor when cured properly,” Stefano said. “If you do those things right, you’re going to have an amazing product outdoors with more terpenes, more variety of cannabinoids, and a better high.”
Sustainability doesn’t end with your food and apparel choices, it continues with your cannabis consumption. You can become an eco-friendly stoner from the bottom of your shoes to the tip of your joint.
“They’ll be driving a Prius and they’ll be wearing Patagonia, but at the end of the day they’re still buying indoor weed,” Stefano said. “They have no clue that a) they have options to buy sustainably grown weed and b) what a gigantic energy suck it was to grow that cannabis.”
But now you do. So what’re you going to do about it?
Reach writer Martina Povolo at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Martinapovolo
