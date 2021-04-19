High-class dining

As weed enthusiasts everywhere join together to celebrate all things cannabis, I find myself contemplating the intersection of 4/20 with one of my great passions: food. As a self-proclaimed food nerd for The Daily, I decided to do a deep dive into the wonderful, and as it turns out quite extensive, history of edibles.
The earliest recreational use of cannabis predates modern society by thousands of years. Ethnobotanists have found evidence that cannabis was cultivated and consumed by humans in the Stone Age. (Or was it the Stoned Age?)
In medieval times, cannabis was used in folk recipes. People in what is now Uzbekistan incorporated cannabis into confectionery recipes, which must have made dealing with the Bubonic Plague and serfdom much more pleasant. In the region now known as Cambodia, cooks used cannabis as seasoning, while in western Indonesia, cooks made candy out of cannabis.
When I think of edibles, the first thing that springs to mind is the iconic and timeless pot brownie, which traces its roots to the Indian subcontinent during the Islamic Golden Age.
During that era, people across South Asia and the Middle East enjoyed mahjoun, a chewy confection made with hash, spices, and sweeteners. In the 1950s, mahjoun reentered the collective consciousness after a similar recipe was published in a popular cookbook, “The Alice B. Toklas Cookbook,” under the name “hashish fudge.”
A 1968 film based on the cookbook featured a scene where filmmakers substituted brownies for fudge, and the pot brownie was born. In the 1970s, an activist with the self-explanatory moniker “Brownie Mary” began selling pot brownies in San Francisco.
Today, weed has grown in mainstream popularity, especially following its legalization in many U.S. states. The decreasing stigma of recreational marijuana use has triggered an explosion in cannabis-infused products.
There seems no limit to the types of cannabis-infused foods you can buy. If you can think of it, a weed version of it probably exists. A few examples include cotton candy, peanut butter and jelly, K-cups, pizza, and beef jerky.
For cooking and baking enthusiasts, a wealth of online information is available to guide anyone through the creation of DIY edibles. Making edibles at home is becoming more and more common, and the approach you take depends on how much of a challenge you’re up for.
Buying premade cannabutter or cannabis-infused sugar streamlines the process and lets you get straight to cooking. A quick Google search will yield a wide range of easy recipes, including cannabis-infused brioche French toast, pasta with clams and green chiles, and citrus-caramel blondies.
If you feel that cooking with weed is best left to the professionals, you need look no further than your own backyard. Unika Noiel, head chef at Seattle restaurant Che Sara Sara, serves Italian food near Pioneer Square. Noiel’s family is from Louisiana, so she nurses a sweet spot for Southern soul food. Her passion for soul food and love of edibles led her to create LUVN Kitchn, a company that hosts private dinners featuring cannabis-infused soul food, like crawfish and prawn boils.
From the Stone Age to Seattle soul food, weed and cooking have a long and storied history. Next time you bite into a pot brownie, take a second to think about the thousands of years of history that culminated in the wonderful baked good (no pun intended) in your hand.
