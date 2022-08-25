Behind the buildings

The naming of buildings on campus is inextricably linked to its history. Each of the buildings’ names hold a story, and these stories have helped mold the university into what it is today.

Alan Michelson, the Built Environments librarian, is an expert on the naming of buildings and how they relate to those that helped create and shape the university.

According to Norman Johnston’s book, “The Fountain and The Mountain,” UW was first located in what is now considered the metropolitan tract of downtown Seattle, but was moved to its current location in part due to Edmond S. Meany. Meany, the 1885 UW valedictorian and graduate, was elected to the Washington State Legislature in 1891, where he took part in a joint committee to find, acquire, and establish a new campus.

Kane Hall:

In 1902, Thomas F. Kane was named acting president of the university, and was later made president. According to Johnston, Kane brought about large growth in student numbers, helping bring the campus from 650 to 2824 students, yet failed to win the confidence of the university regents about his ideas of what the university should look like in the coming years.

As the early 1900s progressed, the city of Seattle boomed. By 1909, the city had a lot of money and a lot of people. This development attracted the Alaska Yukon Pacific Exposition (AYPE) to our very own campus. At this point in time, the campus was fairly undeveloped. However, the AYPE’s time at UW ended up having a big influence on campus planning.

Gould Hall:

Yes, the AYPE brought the Olmsteds to campus, who eventually created the initial campus plan, but it was the firm Bebb and Gould that would have a much more significant impact on the campus we know today.

Carl F. Gould was a Harvard educated architect, who was invited to start the architecture program at UW in 1914. He ended up being the campus architect for nearly 10 years, working closely with Henry Suzzallo during his tenure as president. Gould Hall now houses the College of Built Environments.

Raitt Hall:

Effie Isobel Raitt began her tenure at the university around this same time in 1912, as the director of the School of Home Economics.

According to Johnston, after teaching in Denny Hall for a bit, Raitt began teaching in a shack that would leak every time it rains.

To get a new building, she lobbied the legislature by inviting them to lunch one afternoon. That day, it just so happened to rain. The roof leaked, the lunch got soggy, and a few days later, the 1915 legislature appropriated the funds for a new building — the Raitt Hall we know today.

Suzzallo Library:

On July 1, 1915, Dr. Henry Suzzallo, professor of education in the Teachers College of Columbia University was elected president, after Kane was forced to resign by the Board of Regents following a series of incidents in 1912 that led to campus-wide discontent.Suzzallo retired from his role in 1926 after also being forced out of office by Roland Hartley, former Washington Governor, due to conflicting ideas about spending for the UW campus.

According to Michelson, Hartley had strong connections to the lumber industry. Suzzallo was a member of a board attempting to create an eight-hour workday for employees, such as lumber workers, which Hartley didn’t appreciate. He went after Suzzallo by reporting there was too much spending on the UW campus, and that Suzzallo was wasteful and corrupt, eventually packing the Board of Regents and forcing Suzzallo out.

Suzzallo Library, with its gorgeous Gothic architecture and famous reading room, now serves as a place treasured by students, tourists, and residents of Seattle, alike.

Odegaard Undergraduate Library:

Charles Odegaard arrived on campus in August of 1958, and was president until 1973. Odegaard not only helped double the campus enrollment from 16,000 to 32,000, but also helped UW become one of the top institutions in the nation to receive federal research funding.

Building on campus once again ramped up in the 1960s, during Odegaard’s term as president. During this time, Meany Hall was rebuilt for safety, and Red Square was revamped to include new constructions: Kane Hall and Odegaard Undergraduate Library. According to Michelson, these buildings reflect the money that the university had at the time, as this was the high-water mark for federal funding for higher education.

In more recent years, the trend of naming buildings has shifted toward corporations or rich individuals.

“One thing that I’ve noticed about the campus and the way that buildings are named on campus is that in the last 20-30 years more and more buildings have been named for either corporations or really rich people,” Michelson said.

For example, PACCAR Hall is named after PACCAR, a Fortune 500 trucking company. There are also multiple buildings on campus named after the Gates and Allen families, following this same trend of naming buildings after benefactors.

So the next time you register for classes and check the buildings, think about the people behind the names. Who knows, maybe in the future a building will be named after you.

Reach Development Editor Taylor Bruce at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Tay1or_marie9

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.