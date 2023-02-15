bush mania

I have a dedication to maintaining the shape of my bush. I’m like an over-eager gardener who, with tenderness and love, cares for their intricate topiaries.

I will trim, pluck, and chemically burn away any hair that I find ruins the masterpiece on my lower hemisphere. The image I’m laboring for? A tart little heart that traces its way from my mons pubis and concludes at the pinch of the lips.

Such a simple shape, yet it requires an eye for detail. One wrong move of my Nair-dipped finger takes the bush from a heart to a bunny rabbit to the Twin Towers. And consistent upkeep is required in order for the shape to avoid getting a little fuzzy.

While many would wonder why I’d put myself through this excruciating task, I must emphasize that I don’t just do this work for myself. Beyond whoever in my life even gets to see it, I shape my bush not just for the individual, but for a greater cause:

As a society, we need to bring back styled pubic hair.

In the age of the “recession brunette” where inflation has us returning to our natural hair colors, and at the tipping point of the “clean girl” aesthetic movement, I believe that a bush with intent — on everyone — is exactly what we need to enter in a new age of unabashedly horny, carnal, and real, sex.

Pubic hair trends are nothing new. Going in hand with innovation in clothing, like the bikini, and the mainstream sentiments of society, just as there are fashion trends for hair, the same can be said for your pubes.

In the long-standing American tradition of policing the female body, most grooming trends have been less a matter of choice but enforced. The overwhelming influence of body standards in pornography has seeped into our collective sexual consciousness and has labeled pubes as something dirty, rather than something human.

Ultimately, your body means your choice, and while I don’t judge the average college student for “going bald,” it becomes a problem when that is the expectation for everyone.

While the flip side to this sentiment would be as simple as embracing the “let it grow” way of life, there are real reasons to engage in at least some level of personal grooming.

In a survey I conducted of 69 (nice) college-aged students across the country, I collected anonymous responses on people’s opinions and personal choices made with their pubic hair.

Many responses brought to my attention the importance of a cleaned-up vagina or penis for easing the process of giving and receiving oral sex. One respondent went on to say, “I don't care/notice if it's grown out less than a couple months but I just feel that my #throatgoat skills are best shown when there's less hair,” while another noted that they keep their pubic hair “short” since it is “easier for my partner to give me head.”

Clearly, we need other solutions beyond “unkempt.” But instead of media-policed body hair expectations, my pubic hair standards are inclusive, as in I want to see everyone getting fun with their bush.

There is something to be said for someone with an artistic flair to their genitals, reflecting a broader comfort and ease with their body and sexuality. In the same survey, I found that a third of respondents would find a partner’s intentionally shaped bush as a positive, but it would not impact how they viewed the person sexually.

As one respondent wrote, “People can do whatever they want with their own bodies. To me, regardless of quantity/length, upkeep and care makes it more appealing. Also, shapes are fun.”

Just as the hair on your head can be styled to reflect deeper traits about yourself, so can your pubes. My choice of a heart was not without thought. It reflects my certified-silly self while balancing my passion for always “keeping it cute.”

While I won’t go into further detail about my own sexual behaviors, I have found that by taking the time to shape my pubic hair, I’ve been in better touch with myself, and I’m able to destigmatize a part of my body which I’ve had baggage with in the past.

With all the evidence set in front of you, if you’re interested in joining the movement, here is a collection of the most unique pube styles students have seen that you can consider adopting for yourself:

Heart

Landing strip

“One little line near the clit”

Triangle

Lighting bolt

Arrows

Square

Star

“Plucked … line down the middle from [the] clit, upwards.”

“Shaved shaft and balls, trimmed bush.” (referred to as the “Lion’s mane”)

Stay hairy UW, but most importantly, stay horny.

Reach copy editor Abigail Lee at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @abimleek

