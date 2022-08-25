Coffee 101: Caffeine for dummies

When most people mention Seattle, coffee is instantly brought up as a point of discussion. The Seattle coffee scene can be overwhelming, but I aim to answer all your caffeine-related questions and serve as your personal barista so you know how and what to order at one of the many cafés around town.

Let’s begin with the basics. The first thing to know is the size of the drink. Usually, you can order a short (8 oz), a tall (12 oz), a grande (16 oz), or a venti (20 oz). The Italian phrasing is a Starbucks-based ordering system, but it’s become widespread enough that the correlating size should be common knowledge.

Most places will add espresso shots — which are only roughly 1 oz — with each increase in size. Other cafés will keep a standard two shots per drink, only adding additional milk or water to make up the difference in volume. This means a bigger espresso-based drink will not always have more caffeine, so make sure to ask your barista about their cafe’s preferences.

Your average specialty coffee shop will not have the same expansive menu as Starbucks. Most menus will have lattes, americanos, mochas, cappuccinos, doppios, cortados, drip, cold brew, and macchiatos. Frappuccinos are a Starbucks exclusive, though an occasional shop will offer some sort of “blended” drink. These drinks can be split into two categories: espresso-based and non-espresso-based — they vary based on the amount of milk or cream added.

This brings us to our first question: What do these Italian names mean, and why does ordering seem so complicated?

The barest of bones order is a doppio. This is often one to three espresso shots, usually served with soda water to cleanse the pallet. If you want, you can add cream and sugar at the end of the bar or at a different counter, where there should be different kinds of sugar and a carafe of cream. A doppio is considered to be a way to taste the different notes of a blend or roast, and, thus, is served in a tiny cup.

Espresso shots are the base for most drinks in a coffee shop, including one of the most popular: a latte. A latte, which simply means milk in Italian, is made out of espresso and steamed or cold milk. Like any drink, you can add an alternative milk or a flavored syrup. In fact, a mocha is just a latte with added chocolate.

Given this basic definition of a latte, we can now look at its relative drinks: a cortado, cappuccino, and macchiato. A cortado — meaning “short” in Italian — is a 6 oz latte. In contrast, a cappuccino is a latte with less actual milk and more milk foam.

A macchiato is a doppio with a very small amount of steamed cream. Contrary to popular belief, it is not an upside-down caramel monstrosity like you’ll find at Starbucks. A traditional macchiato is served in the same size cup as a doppio, so please, spare all your baristas the explanation and a potentially remade drink, and just say “Starbucks-style macchiato” if you’re wanting such.

Our final espresso-based drink is a little bit different than the rest. An Americano is water-based instead of milk, but follows the same sizing and shot conventions as a latte.

Our last stop on this explanation is drip coffee and cold brew. These drinks are not made with concentrated espresso, but rather from the addition or steeping of water over ground coffee beans for an extended period of time. This results in a less intense, but more caffeinated sip.

Question: Where are the (best) coffee shops on and around UW campus?

There are many, many cafes around the U-District neighborhood that please the taste buds. A very unofficial Instagram survey showed students enjoying cafes such as Cafe Solstice, Cafe on the Ave, Zoka Coffee Roasters & Tea Co., Ugly Mug, and Seven.

It wouldn’t be an article about coffee at UW without mentioning the various locations of the Seattle-based chain. Starbucks has a few primary locations, such as the Suzzallo Undergraduate Library, the Population Health Building, and the HUB.

Additionally found on campus, Husky Grind has locations in Mercer Court and in both the Alder and Oak District Markets. There are also some smaller off-shoots of Husky Grind, such as the Microsoft Cafe and Parnassus, all of which operate under the Housing & Food Services meal plans.

Question: What’s the best kind of milk?

Oat is a common favorite for its creamy texture and its positive environmental effects. Although milk alternatives commonly cost more (roughly 50 cents to a dollar), they are worth it to avoid all the lactose-based stomach aches. Other non-dairy options may include soy, almond, rice, hemp, and coconut milk.

Question: Do the coffee beans I get really matter?

In my opinion, most people can tell when coffee is bad, but they can’t always taste the difference between decent and really good coffee. If you’re using a regular coffee machine to make drip, use whatever roast you like best from the brands you like. If you’re making espresso, pour-overs, or just want to treat yourself, my personal favorite brand is Lighthouse Coffee Co.

This concludes our brief Coffee 101 Guide. My best advice is to try out different options until you find one that you personally enjoy. There is no shame in liking a vanilla latte instead of a plain black coffee — and, in case you’re wondering, my go-to order is a 16 oz iced americano with lavender and a splash of oat milk.

Reach Photo Editor Emma Ottosen at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @emottosen

