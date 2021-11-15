‘Why am I picketing for peanuts when I can take a seat at the table and make a change?’

The College of Engineering (COE) released its five-year strategic plan, the culmination of 12 months of work among faculty and leadership, earlier this quarter. The plan captures the COE’s trajectory from 2021 to 2026 and focuses on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). The plan also seeks to create critical pipelines to engineering through direct-to-college admissions (DTC) and recruitment from community colleges across Washington state. Programs included in the plan integrate student voices from the Project to Assess Climate in Engineering (PACE) climate survey that pointed to a lack of inclusivity and equity among students and staff.
Karen Thomas-Brown, associate dean of DEI at the COE, shared how she plans to foster a more welcoming environment for every student interested in joining the program.
“I just realized that I was more interested in figuring out how we could make places of higher education more welcoming and supportive for minority students,” Thomas-Brown said.
Thomas-Brown, who joined UW last spring after decades of scholarship and work in the field of geography — specifically where individual humans fit into the notion of space — brings her data-driven approach to policies to the COE. Before coming to UW, Thomas-Brown was a professor of geography at the University of Michigan-Dearborn for over a decade.
“I was looking for what to do next,” Thomas-Brown said. “‘How do I truly transition from just being an academic to somebody who can influence the outcomes of [underrepresented minorities]?’ That was what drew me to the position — the ability to influence systems and practices and policies.”
Daniel Ratner, associate dean of academic affairs at the COE, explained that the five-year strategic plan builds on previous programs, such as the 2018 pilot of the DTC program. Efforts to build a direct pipeline from high school to UW include the Engineering Ambassadors Program, where undergraduates engage with prospective high school students to host STEM fairs and become points of contact for mentorships.
”The vision there is that if you get students to see the opportunities and engagement, it lets them take advantage of the fact that we now have a pathway that will guarantee them access to these degrees if they apply,” Ratner said.
Priscilla Yoon, assistant director of pre-college outreach and recruitment for diversity and access, piloted several K-12 engagement programs that link students in schools with less access to Advanced Placement (AP) courses and engineering coursework directly to the COE.
“One of the big pieces we’ve been working with is our early engineering program [RISE UP/SKY GEAR UP] — partially funded through the federal government — [and] working with students for about five years through middle school and high school,” Yoon said. “We continue to track them in college.”
Yoon shared the experience of a student who went full circle, from participating in the university’s Math Academy — a pre-college program offered free of charge to accepted students — to giving back to her community as an undergraduate in engineering.
“I met her during her junior year [of high school],” Yoon said.
The student, who identified as Latina — one of the most underrepresented student populations in engineering at 2.6% — went from participating in Math Academy to serving as a student mentor as a Dean's Scholar.
This student represents only one of many success stories from the COE pre-college programs. According to Yoon, during the 2020-2021 school year alone, the COE was able to reach around 1,400 students virtually.
In addition to K-12 engagement where the COE visits schools in Auburn, Shoreline, South Seattle, and other districts with a lower concentration of wealth, the COE is strengthening its connections with community colleges across Washington state.
UW also participates in Washington State Academic RedShirt (STARS), a two-year academic program for students that are low-income, first-generation, or from underserved communities that, upon completion, guarantees them admission to an engineering or computer science major.
“It lets them take advantage of the fact that we now have a pathway that will guarantee them access to these degrees if they apply,” Ratner said. “The critical piece is that we want every single student.”
Simply creating pathways, however, cannot ensure that students will feel included in their degree program. To address this, the COE introduced several programs for minoritized students to thrive in their degrees.
“Telling stories of what it was like to be the only Black students in their class, what it was like when they were going through this competitive process of trying to get into majors and trying to find people to study with when people would look at them and see them as different and see them as not someone that would benefit them to study with,” Ratner said. “Honestly, stories like that make you ashamed to be part of a community that would create an environment where that is the norm.”
The Minority Scholars Engineering Program (MSEP) encompasses a variety of opportunities for underrepresented students to become involved and seek leadership opportunities within the broader field of engineering — including interdisciplinary initiatives such as Alliances for Learning and Vision for Underrepresented Americans (ALVA).
“Why am I picketing for peanuts when I can take a seat at the table and make a change?” Thomas-Brown said. “That drew me to this position; it was my deep desire to make that change that really attracted me to the top.”
