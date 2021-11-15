UW pathways: Boundless barriers

Campus is largely inaccessible. Uneven bricks, stairs, manual doorways, and other physical barriers clutter campus, making life more difficult for disabled and nondisabled students alike.
These barriers are not limited to campus –– the world is built in a way that caters to a nondisabled audience. Arguments over cost and historic value frequently win out over making spaces more inclusive and accessible.
“I think there's a widespread belief that physical accessibility has been addressed and fixed,” recent UW alum Lindsey Muszkiewicz said. “I would often get remarks like, ‘Oh, just use this route,’ or ‘Can you call someone about that?’ if I was expressing a barrier. When I did reach out to have those barriers addressed, no solution was really able to be taken … My wish [is] for people to realize that physical inaccessibility is far more widespread than I think people realize –– and it’s not an easy fix.”
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) has allowed for some progress in campus accessibility, though it is not a fix-all and does not address every issue related to accessibility.
In 2019, UW began an ADA transition plan to evaluate inaccessible structures on campus; the evaluation was completed in October 2020. To construct this plan, evaluators were sent out to inspect the over 53 miles of pathways covering campus as well as every building.
Many of these pathways have some form of barrier inhibiting physical accessibility.
“We have a lot of pathways on campus, and it’s going to take years to fix them and maintain them because tree roots will still come up,” UW ADA coordinator Bree Callahan said. “Once you build it, you have to maintain it.”
In addition to the accessibility of a space, constructors and evaluators must consider environmental barriers that may arise.
“The process [starts with] identifying a gap or a barrier and then having to do all the things to attempt to create some good designs that will work in the space on which those things can intersect with other things like water runoff or drainage into the soil,” Callahan said.
Environmental barriers are an important aspect of physical inaccessibility, especially at UW. With the Seattle rain making many pathways slick and tree roots frequently causing bricks and concrete to overturn and crack, many routes become less accessible over time.
“[Physical inaccessibility can be] different contexts put together and how they intersect,” Ashley Cowan D’Ambrosio, a UW alum and CEO of CripRiot (a company centered around disability pride and activism founded by D’Ambrosio and Muszkiewicz), said. “For example, what does it mean when you have a winter storm and you still have to get to class in person?”
In response to the difficulty of finding accessible routes on campus, D’Ambrosio and Muszkiewicz began a movement on campus in 2018 called “F*** Stairs.” During the monthlong campaign, disability allies pledged to only take accessible routes throughout campus.
“It's not just a casual try on a disability,” D’Ambrosio said. “No, no, no, it's f--- stairs. F--- that issue. The issue is not my disability. The issue is the environment. That's the real problem.”
By bringing awareness to unnecessary stairs on campus, The F*** Stairs campaign brought awareness to the number of unnecessary stairs on campus, and underscored the need for better physical accessibility — a need that persists to this day.
But improving the accessibility of campus isn’t limited to infrastructure.
The D Center serves as an access point beyond physical accessibility, offering services for cultural and social accessibility as well. As just one way of making spaces more accessible, the D Center offers ASL/CART services for a variety of on campus events and spaces.
“We're not just making this space accessible to a wheelchair user, ” D Center manager Lesley Ellis said. “We're making this accessible to somebody that identifies as having autism. We're making this space accessible to somebody who's deaf. And I think there's always been that emphasis on that type of physical access.”
The process of making campus more accessible will take a long time and will require a community effort to hold university leadership accountable and point out physically inaccessible spaces on campus.
Callahan encourages everyone –– students, faculty, and even visitors –– to report accessibility barriers on campus.
“Know to think about access, this idea of we're building something for everybody to use, but if you come across something, please tell us,” Callahan said.
