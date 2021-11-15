How ASL Club at UW is fostering inclusion through non-vocal communication

Editor’s note: The Daily contacted the Deaf members of the ASL Club, but due to scheduling conflicts, was unable to include them in this story. We understand the importance of centering Deaf voices in a topic such as the coverage of the ASL Club and regret not being able to include them in this article.
Encircling the Starbucks lobby is a long line of customers, each tightly bundled in winter coats and extremely talkative. For many, the noise makes casual conversation nearly impossible, but for a group of American Sign Language Club (ASL Club) members signing over a game of Apples to Apples at one of the central tables, the environment is hardly noticeable.
The ASL Club at UW is a language-focused RSO that seeks to promote awareness of and education on American Sign Language (ASL) and the greater Seattle Deaf community.
The club's biweekly meetings offer a space for students of all experience levels, from self-taught beginners to fluent signers, to come together and learn. Meetings often start with short informative lessons, before moving on to games or other fun activities to encourage members to communicate with basic ASL in a low-stakes environment.
Two of the club’s current members are Deaf students, so while the majority of members are hearing, club leaders have worked to ensure meetings offer an especially welcoming space for Deaf members.
“That’s our biggest goal, to make everything we do Deaf-friendly,” Ben Kosa, the president of ASL Club, said. “We’ll try to sign primarily, so that if a Deaf person is here they won’t miss anything, so there’ll be one-hundred percent clear communication across all parties.”
Kosa grew up as a child of Deaf adults (CODA), with ASL taught as a first language and Deaf culture established as a defining characteristic of his background from a very young age. For Kosa, it is crucial that more people are educated about ASL for the sake of inclusion.
“You can think of society as ... hearing-dominated, having Deaf be the minority,” Kosa said. “Obviously, having the majority be able to communicate in ASL, and thus communicate with Deaf people, and close that gap of miscommunication, that’s really cool.”
Chris Walker, a hearing club member pursuing a minor in ASL, first began learning the language at North Seattle College in order to fulfill a language requirement. Walker found the language and culture surrounding ASL especially engaging, which inspired him to get more involved.
“Honestly, in high school I really struggled with language,” Walker said. “And the physical aspect of sign language really kind of stuck with me. I just love how expressive it is.”
Inclusivity, Walker explained, is what makes learning ASL as a hearing person so impactful. Being able to communicate and express feelings with one another is essential to bridging the gap between hearing and Deaf communities.
Over the past year, the club operated remotely, forcing members to practice language skills intended for 3-D space using an often laggy and inaccessible 2-D screen, which Kosa described as detrimental to Deaf members.
“I’d actually say that we lost a lot of people,” Kosa said. “The club kind of took a hit during the pandemic … because being over Zoom is not super conducive to signing … plus there was minimal accessibility, so we lost a lot of Deaf people.”
The club has since returned to in-person operation as of this quarter, with Kosa and other club leaders focusing their attention towards rebuilding membership and ensuring a welcoming space for Deaf students.
Students interested in getting involved in ASL are encouraged to check out the club’s Instagram or Facebook pages to be notified of upcoming meetings and events, which are open to all students.
