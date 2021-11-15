Cooperation between DRS and faculty vital for smooth student accommodation process

Similar to other UW departments, the return to in-person learning has not been particularly easy for Disability Resources for Students (DRS). The office has faced staff shortages and operational issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and exacerbated by an unprecedented volume of student request for services, according to the office’s website.
DRS is responsible for creating an equitable learning environment for all students enrolled in UW classes, serving as a liaison between over 5,000 students with disabilities and all UW faculty, according to Adiam Tesfay, director of UW Seattle’s DRS office. The department provides accommodations to students and helps staff implement these accommodations on all three campuses.
UW professors and teaching staff are required to provide a range of accommodations to students to meet university, state, and federal guidelines. Accommodations range from providing handicap accessible furniture to note-taking services to alternative testing accommodations for students who are cleared by DRS.
Similarly, the teaching faculty at UW are a crucial part of the accommodation process. Taylor Soja, a doctoral candidate in the history department, has been teaching for over half a decade and is very familiar with DRS and its procedures.
“We only hear about the accommodations DRS has approved and we’re not allowed to ask students what the reason behind any of that is, which I actually think is a good rule,” Soja said. This is pursuant to Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) guidelines, as laid out on the DRS website.
Tesfay has been in student support services in many capacities and began working at UW in 2011. Having worked in this arena for a decade, Tesfay has experience working with faculty in order to make accommodations possible for students.
“We tell faculty we work half for them and half for the student,” Tesfay said. “Our job is to ensure that the student has the accommodations that we provided them in their academic setting. But the faculty are the ones that control the academic setting and so we have to work with them to ensure that the accommodations are happening.”
Tesfay also spoke to the impact the ongoing pandemic has had on DRS accommodation requests. “The worry… around [COVID-19] has definitely sparked a lot more concern [and] requests [for DRS accommodations],” Tesfay said. “The ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] does not accommodate fear and worry, it only accommodates disability.”
One silver lining of the pandemic has been that professors and other staff have become more understanding of certain aspects of student accommodations than previously seen.
“Instructors on campus are happy to do this stuff,” Soja said. “And to even do more for students than the DRS office outlines ... In the last two years, everybody’s been going through something, and I think that a lot of people have changed the way they look at giving students extra time on assignments, being flexible about, I don't know, deadlines and things like that.”
The shift to virtual teaching has also had an impact on accommodations from a teaching perspective, with last year’s remote learning system yielding some unexpectedly positive results.
“I did find that some of the switches to virtual teaching made carrying out the accommodations easier,” Soja said. “And I think it actually protects student privacy more. When you’re taking an exam on Canvas, it’s much easier to give someone double time than in a classroom setting.”
Reach contributing writer Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke
