Cum as you are

Forget taking your sweetie on a picnic under the cherry blossoms — all the cool kids hang out by the cum trees.
So what is a cum tree? After reading Reddit posts every spring discussing the cum-ification of campus and the Ave, I finally made it my mission to find out.
The semen trees, I learned, are more commonly known as the Callery pear; there are 57 of them on the Seattle campus, which, according to Sara Shores, the UW campus arborist, are all likely over 15 years old.
A species native to East Asia, the Callery pear was first introduced to the United States by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1917 as a solution for disease in the common pear tree. The tree became commercially available starting in 1964, according to Rebecca Alexander, manager of reference and technical services at the Elisabeth C. Miller Library for the UW Botanic Gardens.
“[However, there was] a specimen that was acquired by the [Washington Park] Arboretum in 1950, from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, England,” Alexander wrote in an email, adding that it was later “removed in 1995 due to structural damage.” Additional cultivars were added to the arboretum in 1973.
In terms of greater Seattle, Callery pears were introduced to the area sometime before 1978, according to the arboretum fall and winter bulletins of the same year. The trees were initially planted at Freeway Park, with the arboretum placing more in the Central District.
While lauded as the tree of the future — with the 1978 winter bulletin writing that “this tough, pollution-tolerant tree is making outstanding marks in many American cities; it will certainly be much planted as it becomes available” — problems of species invasion began appearing in the 1990s, according to an article by the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University (which was dedicated to Sarah Reichard, a UW professor who died in 2016 and was the university’s Callery pear expert).
Close to 15 states have listed the Callery pear as an invasive species, and two — Ohio and South Carolina — will enforce a ban on sales beginning Jan. 1, 2023 and Oct. 1, 2024, respectively. In Washington state, however, the tree is not listed as invasive, “though it has many drawbacks,” Alexander said.
After doing all this research on cum trees, though, there was one glaring problem: I didn’t actually know what semen smelled like.
To get a better grasp, I asked some friends to describe the smell of cum to me, receiving responses such as pancake batter, mushrooms, and detergent but with more of a human element (whatever that means).
For a more biological perspective on why semen smells the way it does, I reached out to Nicole McNichols, associate teaching professor of psychology and the instructor for PSYCH 210: The Diversity of Human Sexuality.
“Semen … is influenced by things like calcium and citric acid which partly comprise it,” McNichols wrote in an email.
Most of the time, this will result in semen that smells bleach-esque or like ammonia, according to a 2016 interview by Cosmopolitan.
With this knowledge in tow, I went up and down campus and the Ave, sniffing trees like an absolute lunatic.
This “cumming” Earth Day, consider participating in any of UW’s Earth Day 2022 events or donating to the Washington Park Arboretum. Or perhaps your time is better spent tree sniffing — I’ll let you decide.
Reach Copy Chief Madison Morgan at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @morganma_
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.