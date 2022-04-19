ENVIR 420: The high stakes of sustainable cannabis production

Many college students know of cannabis for its recreational uses, but not many know about its environmental effects.
ENVIR 420: People, Planet, and Profit in Sustainable Cannabis Production will be offered again this summer. The class hopes to dispel the rumors, innuendos, and prior ideas that many college students have about cannabis production.
“One of the things I like to bring up on the first day of the course is just to think about what we think we know about cannabis and try to dispel those myths,” P. Sean McDonald, associate teaching professor in the program on the environment and ENVIR 420 instructor, said.
One of the big focuses of the class is to look at sustainability in cannabis production in three distinct ways: economic sustainability, social sustainability, and environmental sustainability.
Cannabis has many uses. It can be used as a drug as well as for food and fibers, depending on the part of the plant, but much of the cannabis production in the United States centers on its recreational use, according to HelloMD. In terms of economic sustainability, recreational marijuana is a relatively young industry in the state of Washington.
“It’s a multibillion dollar industry at this point in the United States and that’s without federal legalization,” McDonald said.
According to McDonald, in terms of social sustainability, the criminalization of cannabis is racially motivated and meant to limit the power of minority populations. Even as cannabis has been legalized across states, underrepresented communities have been left behind.
“Now we have, essentially, the ‘Starbuckification’ of cannabis, where wealthy, predominantly white business people are making millions of dollars and the same people who have been actually involved in cannabis for decades, predominantly through the illicit trade, have been left behind,” McDonald said.
Environmental sustainability is what many people normally think of in terms of agriculture, and cannabis production is no different. According to a review in the Journal of Cannabis Research, cannabis production uses a significant amount of energy and water, as well as plastic packaging — and this is all within the legal industry. In the illicit trade, many farmers are also not following sustainable practices, according to the Brookings Institute.
Another aspect relating to environmental sustainability is the location of growth, either indoors or outdoors. According to McDonald, the nice thing about indoor environments is that farmers have more control over factors such as carbon dioxide, moisture, light levels, and air quality, but controlling these factors require huge amounts of electricity and water and generate a large amount of waste.
Outdoor growing has a smaller environmental impact, but produces less cannabis and is more prone to disease.
ENVIR 420 is a full-term course, and is only offered during summer quarter at this time. It is mainly asynchronous, although there are some days where in-person meetings are required. Field trips are also offered, although students must be 21 or older to attend.
The class also brings in guest speakers to talk about different parts of the industry such as farming, policy, regulation, and the challenges that the industry faces.
Registration is open until May 18 and all students are welcome.
Reach writer Taylor Bruce at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Tay1or_marie9
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.