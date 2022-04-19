How transit-friendly is UW and Seattle?

How do you get around campus? Personally, I like to walk when I can. But if I’m going to the IMA, or going back to West Campus after eating dinner in University Village, the buses can be a good option to get around.
At first thought, the buses around campus are easy to use. Using your school ID to get on the bus is convenient and there are stops near most of the dorms, throughout campus, and around campus. They can even take you out of the university area and to other places in and around the city.
Public transportation is also used by students who live off campus but don’t have their own modes of transportation, so they need to take whatever public transit options are available and convenient for them. Having public transport like the bus system and the Link light rail should be good, right?
Sadly, that isn’t always the case. Sure, they’re easy to use and they take you places, but that is where most of the good part ends.
Public transit, like buses, can be uncomfortable or inconvenient.
If someone needs to take the bus home or has to be on it for long periods of time, all the stops and the uncomfortable ride can make it an unenjoyable experience.
Sometimes, the bus stops are in inconvenient locations as well. When I take the bus to the IMA, there are multiple buses that can take me there, but they each go to different bus stops and they all leave at different times. This makes it difficult for me to choose which one to take and when.
However, this could easily be solved by increasing the frequency of the buses stopping on routes, which could cut the wait down to five to 10 minutes instead of 15 to 20 minutes.
Public transit can also make students feel unsafe.
“In terms of safety, sometimes I don’t feel the safest,” first-year student Ankita Sharma said. “I tend to feel unsafe more easily since I’m a fairly small girl, along with being a minority.”
Taking public transportation as a woman or as a minority can be extremely scary. This is especially true when you have to take public transportation all alone to get home, to go to work, or to get to campus in the morning.
This isn’t only true with the buses, but also with the light rail. There isn’t as much regulation on the light rail compared to the bus system because it’s up to you to scan your card before getting on the train. Because of this lax system, almost anyone could get on the light rail without paying and without getting caught.
Despite these downsides to public transportation around UW campus and in Seattle, it’s surprisingly environmentally friendly.
“The light rail allows for so many people to get to the airport which is one of the most common places that people go to,” Sharma said. “This is especially true at UW when people are coming back on campus or leaving for home.”
The light rail is especially good at being environmentally friendly.
“Not only does it keep cars off the road, but it also doesn’t use gas itself,” third-year Jasmine Bershansky said.
According to Sound Transit, the Link is powered by Seattle City Light, “[t]he nation’s first carbon neutral electric utility, all of Link light rail now runs on carbon-free and renewable energy.”
Not only is the Link light rail now 100% carbon-free, but it’s also lowering costs for taxpayers and creating maximum positive impacts for the local economy.
“The agreement with [Puget Sound Energy] is projected to save more than $390,000 in electricity costs over the 10-year contract while also supporting the creation of local clean energy jobs,” according to Sound Transit.
This also brings down the amount of gasoline that is bought and used in cars.
Sound Transit should be a role model when it comes to environmentally friendly public transportation in the United States. According to Remix, Seattle is ranked first when it comes to accessibility, convenience, safety, reliability, and available resources for the city’s transit.
However, reading about transit safety in an article is different from actually taking transit systems, like many of the off-campus students at UW do. Even though Seattle is ranked number one for its public transit, there’s still a lot that needs to be done to ensure that everyone taking public transportation has a comfortable, safe ride.
Reach writer Fiona Paterson at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @fiona_326
