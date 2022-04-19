Knight: Colonialism is the root of the climate crisis

For much of my life, I have looked at the advanced and green technology throughout Western nations and felt hope. I’ve since ditched my naivete when it comes to environmental justice and questioned why these countries are the ones on top headlines being praised for their green thumbs.
To name a few, Denmark, Canada, and the Netherlands are among the most environmentally friendly countries. But each of them have something in common — they are colonial powers.
This month, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released their 2022 report on climate change. This is the first time in 30 years that they have included “colonialism” in the causes of climate change, and leading activists are relieved.
In an article for The Frontline edition of Atmos, Yessenia Funes credits colonialism as a cause of current issues, such as the Russian occupation of Ukraine, fossil fuel companies’ destruction of Indigenous land, and the U.S. Military being a leader in carbon emissions.
Simply put, the result of colonialism isn’t single-faceted. It has impacted the land, resources, people, and policies as we navigate the change our planet is facing.
“It is increasingly obvious that climate change is a contemporary manifestation of colonialism and arguably a natural outcome of imperial policies from previous centuries,” Lori Lee Oates wrote in the Network in Canadian History & Environment.
I often think about how European settlers were so set on “improving” the productivity and profit of Indigneous land to the point where they stole and extracted it.
I’m currently taking HSTAM 231, a history class about race and identity in the ancient world. In this course, we analyze one of the most famous ancient texts: Homer’s the “Odyssey.” As Odysseus is finding his way home, he encounters the Ogres, steals many resources, and describes their land and society as a place of wasted potential.
Why am I bringing up an ancient text? It’s because of the undeniable similarities between Odysseus and Christopher Columbus’ perception of unfamiliar land as something to take from and improve — also known as colonialism.
The Arctic has also recently become an area of both concern and opportunity. As we watch videos of stranded polar bears wandering the melting ice caps, corporate companies are identifying opportunities for investment.
“There’s about 4 million people living in the Arctic, and I would say about half a million are Indigenous,” Mia Bennett, an assistant professor of geography, said.
Bennett detailed the changes affecting the traditional livelihoods of these people, including melting sea ice, shrinking glaciers, and increasing forest fires, which have made the foundations of buildings unsafe.
The “Arctic paradox,” as Bennett calls it, is present in the attention drawn to the region because of an increase in accessibility. Powerful entities see the increased water levels as an opportunity for shipping, oil, gas, and fisheries.
“The irony is that, as these developments take place, then they’re going to further exacerbate climate change,” Bennett said.
Greenpeace, a United States environmental justice organization, tried to implement a ban on seal-hunting in Greenland, but Bennett noted that the Indigenous tribes there rely on hunting to live. It is often that governmental entities are of the opinion that these kinds of practices are harmful to the environment, when they are, in fact, not.
The Just Transition Fund, a movement for the “economic diversification and reconversion of the territories concerned,” is similar to the United States’ Green New Deal, in that it involves the rapid switch to green energy. Bennett is involved in a project evaluating these agreements.
She points out the irony, here, that resources, such as diesel, have provided for communities in the European Arctic, and it would be hard for them to transition to solar power.
Similarly, green colonialism is present in northern Finland, in which there are movements toward wind power, due to the vast land available. However, Bennett pointed out the violation of the Sámi people and the reindeer in this region.
Evidently, the consequences of colonialism weigh on Indigenous populations the most, as they are discredited for their knowledge of the land, as well as in decisions regarding climate issues.
It is only recently that people have recognized the lasting effects of colonialism on the planet, and how the decimation of Indigenous peoples and their land is a cause of vulnerability to climate change.
Bennett believes that people of our generation are taking the crisis much more seriously and recognizing that Indigenous voices must be amplified, but that has become a challenge with the environmental justice movement being primarily white and middle class. Within her circle of colleagues, they all agree on who is at the forefront of the movement.
“It represents a classist movement of people coming from cities down South that then want to recreate the Arctic and make it look pristine,” Bennett said.
The irony I have mentioned is most infuriating, as the burden of the climate crisis rests on victims of colonialism, while imperial and corporate powers continue to extort the land. This is because new climate policies cannot erase the damage that has already been done.
“Colonialism is a form of imperial governance still upheld across the world that continues to act as a structure of violence against both people and the environment,” Lucy Terry, co-president of the Environmental Policy Student Association, said in an email.
As climate agreements advocating for green energy are passed among those who supposedly represent us, they are disregarding the native populations, while constantly seeking profit from their land.
While policies such as the Green New Deal are steps in the right direction, we cannot forget that these policies were proposed by the countries that established themselves as colonial powers and significantly contribute to climate change.
Reach writer Sophie Knight at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @knightsophie13
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.