The Whole U’s 30 Day Sustainability Challenge

To celebrate Earth Month, The Whole U has partnered with UW Sustainability to create a month-long challenge to help students find ways to minimize their ecological footprint and explore their impacts on the world around them. With a different activity designed for each day, participants can spend the month of April (or another 30-day span of their choosing) working on challenges designed to get them thinking about the impact humans have on the environment.
“If participating in the challenge can get you thinking about your footprint, the impact these small changes make, and how we can all live more sustainable lives, then your participation is a success,” Anna Tegelberg, program manager for The Whole U, said.
Many of the daily activities are simple calls to education, from learning about the land we inhabit and its Indigenous histories to calculating our individual carbon footprint. There are also active challenges, such as walking or biking to places rather than driving, planting native plants, and taking shorter showers.
These activities ask participants to look closely at what sustainable consumption may look like, the way energy plays a role in their lives, and to explore and educate themselves about the world and perspectives around them. These activities are simple, easy to accomplish, and generally accessible, so incorporating these activities into our daily lives is something to strive toward.
These challenges are a wonderful way to motivate discussion on the more complicated reality of the climate crisis. However, it’s crucial to remember that the true damage being done to the environment does not come from the hands of individuals, but from corporations and a society that views the Earth as a product. Taking shorter showers and buying metal straws do show consideration for the environment and are great ways to promote thought and conversations within your own life, but these small changes will not stop the rising tide of the environmental crisis.
Students participating in the challenge suggested further ways to dive deeper into environmental issues and the varying perspectives that surround them.
Environmental studies student Sandy Reyes Tena appreciated learning about Indigenous histories through the 30-day challenge, and suggested reading the works of Indigenous authors such as Robin Wall Kimmerer. Tena said that UW Libraries offers access to many works by Indigenous authors, giving students an opportunity to learn about a unique and powerful perspective on the climate crisis.
Brantly Iracleanos, a social work student, found The Whole U’s challenge to be lacking the depth required to instill real change.
“Are some of the practices on this challenge simply compassionate, good practices to carry into our daily lives? Absolutely,” Iracleanos said. “Are most of them totally inept at creating a more just, sustainable way of life? Without a doubt.”
Iracleanos emphasized recognizing the role of capitalist agendas and greedy corporations in the climate crisis, rather than placing the task of fixing the crisis in the hands of individuals. That being said, Iracleanos still recommends that students connect with community-led organizations to “weave sustainable ways of life into [our] daily practice.”
For example, after buying and planting a native plant, consider connecting with Rose Island Farm in Tacoma. This Indigenous-owned farm sells herbal products, hosts community workshops, and works to spread Indigenous knowledge of having a real connection with the Earth. If you’ve tried to buy sustainable seafood and experienced difficulties in finding reliable producers, consider supporting Herring Protectors in their efforts to protect sacred herring populations in Alaska.
Participants should also consider reading up on challenge items prior to attempting them. One such activity is to take the stairs whenever possible. Creating a sustainable future is impossible if marginalized groups, such as disabled individuals, are left out of that future. Consider reading up on the F*** Stairs campaign that just ended at UW, challenging students to only use pathways accessible to wheelchair users. It’s okay to skip out on actions that don’t align with an inclusive sustainability model.
Use these challenges as a starting point to tackle broader issues in the environmental crisis, but remember that the work does not end with recycled paper and LEDs. Starting with your lifestyle choices is a wonderful way to invite conversation that can put pressure on the real problematic practices that threaten our environment. While the challenges might lack total inclusivity, The Whole U is aiming to give students an opportunity to start their journey on a path toward a more sustainable, educated lifestyle.
“Challenging ourselves as a campus is a great way to start conversations, build community, and make such a mammoth of topics feel more reachable,” Tegelberg said.
Reach writer Katelyn Grganto at arts@dailyuw.com.
