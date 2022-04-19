This Earth Day, listen to Indigenous voices

Writer’s note: I do not identify as Indigenous and would like to recognize my privilege as a white woman, and the gaps the following article may have due to my sole perspective on the topic.
Over 50 years of Earth Days have passed, and we have neglected to show enough recognition to those who treat Earth with the utmost respect: Indigenous people.
Of the many sustainable practices Indigenous communities partake in, both in history and the present, one that we can learn and benefit from the most is the way many Indigenous people practice meat consumption.
In 2022, it is fairly well-known that not eating meat is one of the best ways to be conscious of the environment and reduce your carbon footprint. But for those of you who are not willing to completely let go of eating meat, there are many things you can learn from Indigenous communities on how to practice sustainable meat consumption.
Before I make my case for what we can learn from Indigenous communities’ meat consumption, let me explain what is currently wrong with the way most of the world — and especially people in the United States — consumes meat.
Meat has historically been considered a luxury, and has never been consumed at the rate it is now. Since 1961, our meat consumption has increased fivefold, and this is projected to continue to increase at alarming rates, according to The Guardian, who pulled from studies by both the United Nations and the United Kingdom’s 2017 National Food Survey.
For those of you persuaded by more selfish reasons, while meat certainly has its health benefits, too much meat can also have negative health impacts, such as increasing risk of heart disease, colon cancer, and Type 2 diabetes.
From a less individualistic perspective, this rate of meat consumption has incredibly drastic impacts on the environment.
As of 2013, the production of meat makes up 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, a significant portion of these emissions from meat is methane, which also happens to be the greenhouse gas that traps the most heat.
Meat consumption uses an abundance of natural resources, one of the more alarming being water. Take one steak, for example, which requires the equivalent of 50 bathtubs worth of water. Along with this, any person who eats meat is responsible for 15,000 liters of water usage in one day.
The risk of disease transmission, such as COVID-19, could increase with more consumption of meat, due to the inadequate safety regulations in the American meatpacking industry.
If the information above was not enough cause for concern, 50% of all food produced also ends up going to waste, and the way we harvest meat in the United States is incredibly degrading and disrespectful to animals and the Earth.
Indigenous communities have always held a different relationship with meat consumption, animals, and the Earth. One key part of this relationship is maintaining that humans are not above any part of Earth, whether that be animals or plants. Rather, we are one, and, in some Indigenous cultures, animals are even referenced as being our brothers and sisters.
This relationship was adopted from the popular idea in Indigenous sustainability that we should create a balance between humans and nature as a means for preserving the world for future generations.
It can be easy to see how this can be relevant today with the climate crisis, as most of the human population feels frantic to find ways in which we can preserve the environment.
This kind of harmonious dynamic and respect for animals transfers over to how these communities consume meat.
The act of killing an animal is considered sacred and is oftentimes accompanied by paying respects toward the animal’s life. Along with this, no part of the animal goes to waste, as the fur, bones, and all parts of the body are repurposed in some way.
Indigenous communities eat meat at a far less frequent rate to be sustainable, avoid waste, and show respect for the lives of animals.
While not all Indigenous communities practice this kind of relationship with meat consumption, a large portion of those that don’t, mainly in the United States, have veered away from these practices because of colonization.
Historically, religious figures, among other impactful leaders such as philosopher John Locke, have instilled society with the mindset that it is our “duty” to cultivate the land. Locke defined waste as not using enough of our earth and not taking full advantage of the resources that God gave to us through labor and cultivation.
While I can see validity in this perspective, and how this once may have been a fine way to view Earth, Locke existed before the time of the Industrial Revolution and could never have predicted the ways in which humans would begin to abuse the earth that was “given to us” for our own selfish advancement.
If what we initially preached was to avoid being wasteful, we should learn from Indigenous practices of sustainability in order to achieve this goal.
Reach writer Mary Murphy at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @marymurphy301
