UW Athletics shrinks its carbon footprint, grows sustainability awareness

When attending any UW Athletics event on campus, one thing rings true throughout each and every venue on Montlake: a commitment to sustainability.
Trash cans are hard to come by at Husky Stadium, Hec Edmundson Pavilion, and the other athletics facilities, as UW is a participant in the Pac-12 Zero Waste Challenge with a goal of diverting 100% of waste from landfills to recycling or compost.
The university, and UW Athletics in particular, has coined the phrase: “Sustainability, it’s in our nature.”
That saying rings true.
In 2013, the U.S. Green Building Council, which administers the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design program, certified Husky Stadium as LEED Silver for its “design, construction and sustainable operating practices.”
“I started our sustainability program in 2013,” assistant athletic director Karen Baebler said. “We started composting them and went to a two-stream system [compost and recycling] in the stadium, and vastly improved our diversion rates in the stadium. It’s been expanding ever since then.”
UW Athletics’ commitment to sustainability goes beyond just the administration.
“We started the student-athlete group two years ago,” Baebler said. “There is a large group of student-athletes that are very interested in sustainability and doing what they can to impact global warming and greenhouse gasses. They’re using their voice to get the message out to our fans and community that this is something important to athletics.”
Studying finance, Ashley Chang — a junior on the women’s tennis team — is the Student-athletes at University of Washington for Sustainability (SAUWS) president.
The group planned to do some outreach events, but the pandemic disrupted plans. In the meantime, UW Athletics teams donated their old sports gear and clothing, which went to local schools.
“We were able to give back, with all the things we’ve been given as student-athletes,” Chang said.
Outreach events have picked up recently, with “green games” throughout the 2021-22 sports calendar. Most recently, baseball, softball, and women’s tennis matches have featured green games, with SAWS holding raffles and messages about sustainability being displayed throughout the games.
The group is organizing a clean-up at Union Bay Natural Area on April 20 with the goal of picking up litter and removing invasive species.
“[We are] taking more of a leadership position by starting different initiatives and how we can be more involved with our community,” Chang said. “Student-athletes, we have a lot on our plates, but sometimes I think we can find time to have an Earth Day clean up or recycle in different facilities, or stuff like that.”
For the green games, Shae Holmes — a senior studying environmental studies on the women’s soccer team — has helped educate the different UW Athletics teams about the importance of sustainability, sparking conversation between her fellow Huskies.
“I went and talked to [gymnastics] because every sport has a sustainability game,” Holmes said. “They wanted me to talk about what I did, part of SAWS, get more people into it, kind of see where we can go as a collaborative-type thing for all athletes. We want to encourage people to come join us, as well as explaining what I do with my research.”
Holmes spent the earlier part of the school year interning with SAWS for her capstone project. After getting involved with SAWS, Holmes created a research survey that got sent out to Pac-12 representatives, asking about student-athletes’ mindset, passions, and actions toward sustainability.
“What I got from my survey is that the best way [to learn about climate change] is classes, lectures, videos, and talking to peers,” Holmes said. “If I went to volunteer at a middle school, high school, elementary, [people] just starting to have those conversations, that’s what I want to start to do. I love the promotion piece and getting excited about it.”
Besides just local outreach, Holmes also wants to see more from Pac-12 Team Green. The 38-member group involves representatives from every Pac-12 member school, but lacks student-athlete voices.
“For Pac-12 Team Green, my two suggestions are to create a Pac-12 Team Green student group … and implementing a sustainability of environmental credit before you graduate,” Holmes said. “No matter what major you are, it’s kind of cool because sustainability and climate change relate to any of them.”
