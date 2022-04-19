UW researchers create sensors modeled after dandelions

On March 16, UW researchers published a paper on battery-free dandelion sensors that can be dispersed in the wind through drones for research purposes.
Shyam Gollakota is a professor at the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering and lead author of the study. He said his lab works to integrate biology with technology and create biology-inspired technology. The lab wanted to create a sensor that requires less energy, is cost-efficient, and biodegradable.
“We were looking at dandelion seeds as inspiration,” Gollakota said. “If you look outside, dandelion seeds are so small that they can disperse in the wind for up to a kilometer in really dry and windy conditions.”
Gollakota said the sensors contain tiny solar cells that minimize the size and weight, negate the need for changing batteries, and make them easily dispersible, compared to sensors made with batteries. The solar cell and sensor is surrounded by plastic that is shaped similarly to dandelion seeds. This helps the sensor to glide through the air in a wider range. There will be no need for people to go out and place sensors when the job can be done by drones dropping sensors in the desired locations.
The sensors are also cost-efficient. Gollakota said the sensor itself costs $2 to $3, and microcontrollers cost about $1, making the device less than $5 total. Gollakota said he believes that if the sensors were to be mass-produced, they would only cost a few dollars apiece.
Gollakota also said he hopes the devices can be used for many applications in the future, but the main purpose for them now is helping with agriculture and analyzing climate change patterns.
“You want to be able to deploy sensors in an easy way without having to go and deploy it individually,” Gollakota said.
Gollakota said agriculture could greatly benefit from these sensors, since the sensors don’t need to be manually placed. The sensors will be able to do whatever they need to do before being collected once they are done (they contain little magnets that show their locations).
Vikram Iyer, assistant professor at the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering, explained that the tiny sensors can track climate change by monitoring environmental conditions like temperature, humidity, and pressure.
“That could be useful to deploy in remote locations to measure how climate change is affecting the environment in a certain location,” Iyer said in an email. “Or to help mitigate impacts of climate change like using them to build early warning systems for wildfires.”
However, the sensors are still in their testing stage, and research and development is ongoing. A key concern is the sustainability of the sensors. Iyer said they have tested different configurations of the sensor’s plastic bristles, and are currently exploring a plastic-free solution. Iyer is confident that the bristles can be replaced with paper, which would make the sensors biodegradable.
A more complicated issue is the sustainability of the sensor itself. For now, the short-term solution is to pick up the sensors so they don’t damage the surrounding environment. During a current research project, Iyer and his team developed a computer mouse out of biodegradable material. He said he hopes the research can translate to the sensors so that biodegradable circuits can be developed, making the entire sensor sustainable.
“We definitely hope that this can be used in lots of real world applications and scaled up [for manufacturing],” Iyer said.
Reach contributing writer Aisha Misbah at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @aishatheewriter
