Walking the walk: ENVIR 239 puts sustainability into practice

There are several crises currently ravaging the globe, but the dread inspired by the climate crisis is a unique one. Maybe it’s the sheer enormity of the issue, or maybe it’s the notion that the crisis is so helplessly unsolvable, but does this goliath need to be tackled in its entirety? Enter: Program on the Environment (ENVIR) 239: Sustainability: Personal Choices, Broad Impacts.
The class’s first order of business is defining sustainability, which goes far beyond the traditional scope of conserving our natural resources.
“It also involves taking care of our communities,” Bryan Pelach, fourth-year Ph.D. candidate at UW and the course’s instructor, said. “Addressing social and racial inequities, addressing welfare issues — if you don’t have access to food, secure housing, access to education, it’s unsustainable. You’re living an unsustainable life. So in order to address issues of environmental sustainability at ecosystem scale, we have to start by examining ourselves, our communities, and our society.”
To be clear, it is the systems creating a lack of access to food, housing, and education that are unsustainable, not the individuals whom these issues impact.
Sustainability, then, has two domains: traditional issues of conservation and more sociological concerns. Students in ENVIR 239 deal with the former through establishing a basis in what Pelach calls “focused natural science.” The class then tackles the latter through an expansion into more interdisciplinary social science. Ultimately, the two are tied together through various activities meant to target personal sustainability.
One such activity, which the class just completed, involved carrying around the trash that students produced for a week — except, of course, waste that was unhygienic, illegal, or embarrassing; anything not safe to bring on campus was simply logged.
“Most students ended up with a pretty good-sized grocery bag full of just the plastics,” Pelach said. “The plastic bottles [and] coffee cups are the big ones, where everyone goes, ‘I use five of those every week!’ But also the single-use wrappings, for things like cheese sticks [or] granola bars, where you start to see just how unavoidable single-use plastics are with our current lifestyle.”
The results of this activity were sobering. It can feel scary to be confronted with your own unsustainable habits — enough so that some people prefer ignorance. But with ENVIR 239 acting as an avenue to meaningfully enact change, knowledge becomes empowering.
Pelach noticed that, upon learning about something they don’t like, students kick into action, often looking for external organizations that tackle the issue. With students from many different programs (there are no prerequisites to the course) it’s an especially striking show of the power of the individual, with students applying perspectives from international studies to business.
There’s one nagging doubt, though: Sustainability is a complex, interdisciplinary issue for a reason — with so much systemic malpractice coming from the top, are our personal sustainability choices negligible? Fortunately, no. In fact, this line of thinking can teeter into the realm of scapegoating.
“Sure, there are big players — you know, Amazon, [and other] large companies that need to be held accountable — but one, that doesn’t mean that we can’t each individually make small changes that will be impactful, and two, one of the best ways to get companies and governments to change is to prod them and to demand that change, and that comes through your personal choices,” Pelach said.
Navigating corporations’ relationships with sustainability is an aspect of individual sustainability that the class focuses on. It’s important to be literate on what genuine commercial sustainability looks like and which companies are prone to greenwashing, pandering, and hypocritical moves toward “sustainability” that are ultimately ineffective.
Unfortunately, there’s almost no way to tell which is which by simply looking, but third-party certifications are a good place to start.
“There are organic certifications, recyclable, compostable, rainforest-safe, dolphin-safe … a whole bunch,” Pelach said. “Some are federal agencies, some are nonprofits that do these things. But you can find a lot of products that have certifications from a third-party organization online.”
We have the time and resources to become literate in sustainable practices. For now, it’s all about community and approaches to sustainability, both familiar and unfamiliar: food, energy, waste, water, population, consumption, design, and — yes — well-being.
“It’s easy to feel guilty about your behaviors,” Pelach said. “It’s easy to feel powerless about the entire situation. Those are normal reactions for everyone when we’re talking about large-scale global crises. But we can’t afford to have a generation that just feels guilty and does nothing. We need people, and [we] especially need young people that say, ‘Yes, there are some things that I just can’t avoid, but something is better than nothing. And, yes, it doesn’t look like the easiest situation to solve, but I do know these small steps that I can take.’”
Personal choices, broad impacts — ENVIR 239 is a pretty good place to start.
