Editor's Note

After creating 23 magazines at The Daily, writing this should be easy. Instead, I’m struggling to find the words that encapsulate the past four years in college, three years writing for the Specials section, and two years being editor in one final note.

My memories at The Daily will be held onto by these magazines. Every article written is a penciled-in gray mark on a door frame, each a benchmark for my growth. For every new edition, I stood tall, shoulders back, reaching as high as I could to try to outgrow the last mark. For this Graduation Edition, I let out a breath and allow my shoulders to curl. I step out from under the door frame and open the next door, greeting the once distant idea of adulthood.

With one foot out the door, I grapple to find a way to bring all the memories with me. I pack every newspaper I read, every photo I took, every concert stub, every receipt I paid for, and even every parking ticket I’ve gotten (there’s been a few).

This Graduation Edition is an attempt to create a tangible representation of the past four years, a collection of memories that the class of 2023 can hold onto as they take their next steps. We fill every page with a bittersweet homage to this valuable time that we’ll recall when we utter the words, “Remember when...”

Remember when we made that college improv club into a Friday night staple? Remember when we took out all those student loans and now we have to pay them? Remember when the Huskies beat No. 11 Michigan State and we rushed the field?

Remember these memories with us as we commemorate the last four years in The Daily’s 2023 Graduation Edition.