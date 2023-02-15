Editor's Note

Before Playboy magazine, the conversation around sex was lucrative, misogynistic, and taboo. Under the guise of pornography, the little bunny made great progress toward the liberation of arousal as a pleasurable act. The magazine was far from perfect, facing constant pushback, scrutiny, and discourse as a natural response to the controversy each edition lent itself to, especially under the direction of Hugh Hefner.

But surely, understanding the publication’s drawbacks while commending its strides toward a more sex positive America can coexist, especially as we continue to promote healthier perceptions of women, gender, body image, and sex in open conversations, ones that Playboy has prompted throughout its lifeline.

Eighty-four years ago, the Editor-in-Chief of The Daily was fired for the publication of an article that featured the mention of “necking.” Now, we publish an annual Sex Edition. This year, we toy around with modernity while embracing the traditional Playboy essence.

In debating the discourse on furries, defending women’s rights through cunnilingus, and grooming our pubic hair, this edition aims to demonstrate that all sex is valid. Whether or not you’ve watched Euphoria, believe in astrology, or engage in sexual activity, everyone has a place in this conversation. Join in, read on, and enjoy meeting The Daily’s first ever Playboy Huskies.