Giving men a taste of their own medicine, the male version of the hot-wild matrix explained

Somewhere in my childhood, I overstepped my boundaries and peeped over my dad’s shoulder to see what he and his friends were laughing so hard at on the computer.

What I found was one of the most iconic videos to grace the internet: the “Crazy Hot Matrix” — a man’s guide to finding a wife.

In this video, an older man explains to young men across the internet the “way the world works,” while simultaneously making numerous outdated and offensive jokes. For visual aid purposes, he creates a graph, which can be seen below.

The “Universal Hot Crazy Matrix” aims to guide cisgender, straight men on their quest to relationships. This heteronormative graph correlates women’s attractiveness and wildness to give them a score that correlates with a section on a graph.

If a woman is rated seven on the hot axis and six on the “Crazy” axis, then they fall into the “fun zone,” where men are urged to make non-permanent moves.

It’s also key to note that the “Crazy” axis starts at four, because, as explained in the video, “there’s no such thing as a woman who isn’t at least a little.” (Obviously).

The most highly sought-after zone is the “Unicorn” section — a woman who lands between eight to 10 in hotness, while only a four in craziness. Unfortunately for men, they are taught that these women do not exist.

The least sought-after group is the “Danger Zone,” specifically pertaining to “redheads, strippers, and girls named Tiffany.” I’ll give it to him, this is funny.

Undoubtedly, this graph has had some influence on men around the world. I have even heard some of my guy friends quote it.

So, when it was brought back to my attention this fall, the first thing I thought was, “Guys are due for a taste of their own medicine.”

Before I go any further, three things should be noted. One, these graphs are generally only talking about heterosexual relationships. Two, as much as I would love to claim making a male version of this graph as an original thought of mine, it’s not.

Three, the examples I give are based on my own taste. Therefore, a man who falls in the “hubby zone” for me, could be a “friend zone” for another, and vice versa.

Most of the graphs that have been made before mine claim that the equivalent for men is “money and hot.”

I would argue, it’s “funny and hot.”

In my graph, we will combine the traits of hotness and funniness, and I will explain each portion of the graph, for your convenience.

Time has proven to us, men whose humor makes their ugliness hot pull more babes: Pete Davidson is a great example, or, even better, Borat somehow ending up with Isla Fisher, which continues to blow my mind.

This graph attempts to create a road map for this modern-day scientific mystery.

Starting in the “No-Go” zone, we have men who are under a five looks-wise, and under a four funny-wise. If they can’t at least make you laugh, or turn you on, there's no use — keep moving.

Next, we have the “Fun” zone. It is very important that you do not move up out of this zone.

Although deceivingly attractive, this guy is below a four on the funny scale. If you stay any longer than 10 minutes at this guy’s house after having sex, you’ll start to want to bang your head against the wall from boredom.

He’s the type of guy who thinks peak humor is unironically saying “time to get a watch” when you ask the time and give you a fist bump after sex.

Over yonder on the left of the graph, we have the “Friend” zone, the zone that every man actively fears for most days of his life.

These guys are the Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, and Michael Ceras of the world. You’re probably going to piss your pants laughing with them, but you’d have trouble convincing yourself to bang them, even after a few drinks.

Next, we have the “Date” zone. These guys are funnier than the fun zone, and a little bit hotter than the friend zone.

These are the kind of guys who will make dad jokes, reference “The Office” too much, probably think it’s really funny when they fart. You’ll have fun with them, you’ll probably consider moving to the hubby zone, but you’ll worry you’re settling because there's always a guy like Chris Pratt or Owen Wilson out there waiting like a shining beacon of everlasting laughter.

A little northeast of the date zone is the “Danger” zone. This is a guy who is somehow between a eight to 10 on the hot scale, and also between a six to nine on the funny axis. These guys can say any word to virtually any girl they want, and get them.

I’m talking about Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Ashton Kutcher, or Ryan Reynolds. These guys have lived their lives pulling anything they blink at.

This is the guy you probably want to marry, but you can’t cause he’s too cocky. Therefore, he will either screw you over or end up leaving you for what is called a “Unicorn” on the women’s scale. For example, just look at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, or Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

Just north of “Danger,” we have “Unicorn.” At a 10 in both funny and looks, it’s hard to believe that these men even exist.

When you have gone through life looking that pretty, you miss a crucial part of top-notch humor development — being ugly.

If you find one of these, let me know. They’ve probably been artificially made or had some other intensely humbling experience that was somehow equivalent to being an ugly child.

Now, we have the most important zone: the “Hubby” zone.

These are the guys that aren’t too cute, they’re averagely cocky, but funny enough to make it out of the date zone.

Here we have Jim Halpert from ”The Office,” Schmidt from “New Girl,” Chris Pratt’s Andy Dwyer from “Parks and Recreation,” and, for those in need of cinematic references, Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson from “Wedding Crashers.” Nail one of these bad boys down, and hold on to them for dear life.

Now that I have concluded my explanation of the graph, let’s talk about the actual implications of this scale. Disclaimer: I have no credentials

If you’ve lived enough life, and observed enough romance, you’ve probably noticed that more often than not, the girl is always prettier than the guy.

It could be that women are subconsciously conditioned by society to care more about our looks, so we put in more effort and, in turn, there are more superficially better looking women than men to choose from.

This could also be because men have deep hyper-masculinity issues that subconsciously train them to seek approval through other men by being with a “prettier girl,” so they end up choosing based more on this than on other attributes, such as kindness or humor.

Why do women care so much about humor? I’m not a psychologist, so take everything I am saying with a grain of salt.

Crafting a well-thought-out joke that goes beyond puns and pop culture references takes a level of intellect that could be sought after. Humor indicates intellect, and intellect indicates money.

Money has been subconsciously ingrained in our brains as necessary for survival so we don’t starve and die, because, after all, up until less than 100 years ago, women couldn’t make a sustainable living on their own.

I honestly have no real answers for you.

One thing I am qualified to speak on is that funny and medium-ugly men (from the “Hubby” zone) are pretty good with the wand, if you know what I mean. Not-so-hot men feel a need to prove themselves in bed…

And they often do.

So, those of you looking for a good bang this Valentine’s Day, I highly recommend staying in the Northern Hemisphere of my funny-hot matrix — the Hubby zone knows how to f—k.

After all, Ariana Grande didn’t temporarily get engaged to Pete Davidson for nothing. Just saying.

Reach Opinion Editor Mary Murphy at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @marymurphy301

