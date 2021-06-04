Senior Goodbye: Beth Cassidy

I never thought of myself as a writer before I began working at The Daily. With that being said, I am glad I decided to try something new by applying. This job was one of the most formative experiences of my college career. I had never reported on anything before, besides updating my Twitter feed.
I have always written, yet I didn’t think my writing was good enough to share. That all changed after the feeling I got when I finished my first article. It was intoxicating, like the feeling of accomplishing something big. Writing articles always felt like accomplishing something big, having a voice in something bigger than yourself. After writing 25 articles and hosting 17 podcast episodes, I’m happy to say I have overcome the fear of thinking my writing (and speaking) is not good enough.
I would not have gotten so far in my writing if I had not been uplifted by my editors. There were times when I felt truly stuck in a rut — what can only be described as imposter syndrome — and an editor would take a few minutes out of their day to encourage me to keep writing.
Looking back, I am lucky that though my college experience was rather rocky, I had a loving and safe community — The Daily played a big role in that.
Beth Cassidy
The Daily Fall 2019 - Spring 2021
