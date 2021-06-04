Senior Goodbye: Sam Steele

Let’s keep this brief, shall we? And we’ll rewind to before the pandemic, avoiding the inevitable calculations of how many hours I’ve missed with Trevor at our desk; with Kyle at our desk that never existed; watching Mac on their first day of print production … Semicolons and sidetracked already, if that doesn’t describe copy, what does?
Of course, we have to start with Kellyn. Kellyn, thank you for hiring me and for being an amazing, inspirational human being who forced me out of my shell at Hurricane, who founded the wine corner, and whose InCopy-fueled hollering-matches with Molly across the newsroom were the first thing I loved about The Daily. To my editors-in-chief, Andreas, Mira, and Mac, thanks for buying me beer, chatting about philosophy, and handling this past year with grace and kindness, respectively of course.
Trevor, Dylan, and Jenna, what a squad. Y’all aren’t rid of me yet; I hope there are many more late nights at Cafe Racer to come, but thank you for being thoughtful, strong, and hilarious friends. Trevor, you were such a kind and supportive co-editor and I’d like to imagine that our little copy team will be forever canonized as the perfect copy desk. Thank you for protecting me from people and email-writing responsibilities alike.
Kyle, thank you for being so gracious when I decided to redo every single development slide deck and for being an amazing and hilarious co-editor. I’m just a text away if you need anything next year, or if you’re lacking a certain gnome party member.
To all my copy editors and development kiddos, it’s been a pleasure, and I’m here for each and every one of you. I can’t say I feel I have much advice to give, but we’ll find out.
Eli, I know we technically met in German class, but our awkward dumbas--s wouldn’t have become friends without the newsroom (and its giant whiteboard), and it will forever be important to me if only for that reason alone. Thank you for always being a comfort and a friendly face in the newsroom, and for being so much more since.
There are too many things to say about how much I will miss the newsroom and how much I learned it in. It will suffice to say: For those of you spending your first days in the orange room next year, you need TWO people to second your quote before it can go on the wall.
Sam Steele
Development Editor Fall 2020 - Spring 2021
Copy Chief Summer 2018 - Summer 2020
The Daily Winter 2018 - Spring 2021
