Senior Goodbye: Trevor Hunt

This is not going to be your typical senior goodbye. It’s more of a senior see-you-later, as I’ll be back next fall for graduate school. Regardless, I feel obligated to write this letter, partly to document my journey through The Daily so far and partly to thank the incredible individuals who made my experience working here all the better.
Joining The Daily looks different for everyone and every position. If you’re a writer — like I thought I was going to be — you would apply for The Daily’s quarterlong Development program, which I did fall 2017, my first quarter of freshman year. While learning about journalistic standards, interviewing tips, and AP Style with Alex Bruell, I wrote my first pieces for The Daily: a student profile and an advice article for freshman.
True veterans of The Daily will point out that I only wrote two of the three required articles to pass Development and be hired. Though technically they’re right, Alex took a chance and hired me on a “probationary” basis, the condition of which required me to publish one more article. Spoiler: I never wrote that article. However, much later in my career at The Daily, Development Editor Shahbaz Khan “knighted” me, which I think equally counts.
Sometime between starting and ending Development, though, I realized I didn’t want to write; I wanted to edit. I reached out to then-copy chiefs, Mona Choi and Kellyn Grassel, hoping to join their small but mighty team of copy editors. At the time, they had no openings, so I continued on with Development, thinking I’d be a staff writer and try again in the future.
Luckily, an opening popped up just before winter break, and I was fortunate enough to be hired on staff as a copy editor for winter 2018. I’ve stayed with copy ever since, eventually becoming copy chief winter of 2019.
As I’m writing this in spring 2021, I am officially the longest-serving copy chief in at least five years: 11 quarters total at The Daily (12 if you count Development), eight of them as copy chief. I have now earned the title “that old guy in the corner of the newsroom who mysteriously knows too much about AP Style.” Some more fun facts for you: I’ve edited over 2,000 articles, worked over 300 shifts, hired nine new copy editors, and only made a handful of terrible copy mistakes!
The Daily and everyone who makes up its large staff has taught me so much about myself — about leadership, management, ethics, integrity, and above all else, why journalism matters. It’s in this spirit that I want to dedicate the second portion of this letter to thanking everyone who made a difference in my experience over the past few years.
First, to my partner-in-crime for two years at the copy desk: Sam Steele. Thank you for everything. Your friendship and support made the late nights more bearable, the Hurricanes more fun, and the copy desk a more welcoming place. You pushed me to be a better editor, better manager, and better person, so thank you.
And to my second partner-in-crime: Diana Davidson. It’s been a privilege to see you go from writer to photographer to copy editor and now to copy chief. The section is in good hands with your keen sense of detail and strong linguistics knowledge. I am proud to work alongside you and can’t wait to see where you go from here.
To the design editors who stayed up just as late as I did on production nights: Jenna Shanker and Dylan McKone. Thank you both for making us the best looking paper around and for surviving weekly heart attacks as I feverishly edited past the print deadline. I cannot express how grateful I am to call you friends and to have had the pleasure of working with both of you.
To the three editors-in-chief I worked under: Andreas Redd, Mira Petrillo, and Mac Murray. Thank you for stepping up to take on the daunting task of running a college newsroom during the many ups and downs over the years. Andreas, thank you for taking a chance on me to lead the copy desk and allowing me to grow, try new things, and take on more responsibility. Mira, thank you for your sincerity and kindness and for bringing our little section in the corner into the broader newsroom community. Mac, our fearless pandemic leader, thank you for your adaptability and resilience and for showing all of us what responsible and genuine leadership looks like in the face of adversity.
To one of the best friends I’ve made at The Daily and my favorite gossip buddy: Rachel Morgan. Thank you for being a welcoming face in the newsroom, for keeping me company at the copy desk — your home away from home — and for all the work you do to keep everything and everyone working the way it’s supposed to.
To the sports editors I worked with: Josh Kirshenbaum, Alec Dietz, Andy Yamashita, Anthony Edwards, and Sydney Nash. Thank you for the few extra gray hairs I now have trying to edit sports lingo. I appreciate the patience you gave us in learning how to edit sports, and thanks to all of you, I now know a basketball court is also called a field, so thank you for that.
To all the editors I’ve had the pleasure of working with, some more closely than others, I want to give a big thank you for all that you do. Without each of you, I’d have nothing to edit and would be out of a job. I appreciate each of you putting up with copy’s many demands and nitpicky edits, our occasional yelling across the newsroom, and telling writers to add CQs to their articles. Some key shout outs go to Devon McBride, Niva Ashkenazi, Ash Shah, Jake Goldenstein-Street, Armon Mahdavi, Manisha Jha, Lydia Ely, Leslie Fisher, Mo Tilmo, and Sierra Stella. A big thanks to all of you for making the newsroom a better place.
To our publisher who bakes us brownies and provides the best and most sincere advice: Diana Kramer. Thank you for your generosity and patience as we each navigated our own journey in journalism. I appreciate your mentorship and listening to your many humorous, inspiring, and heartwarming stories, thank you.
To The Daily’s giant family of writers and contributors. Thank you all for sharing your stories and talents with us; it was my great privilege and honor to read and edit them all. You’ve taught all of us about the newest scientific breakthroughs in genetic testing, how to take care of succulents, where the best boba shops are, how to navigate difficult breakups and new friendships, and the ways in which we all can take action against systemic oppression. Thank you all for being vulnerable and sharing your craft, for being brave and tackling the hard stories, and for being an essential part of The Daily’s community.
I want to offer one final thanks to the thousands of readers who give us a reason to write. We do all of this to better inform, entertain, and serve you, and without that support, we’d be just another blog shouting into the void. Thank you for your support (and ad revenue).
As this year ends, I take this brief moment to reminisce about the friends made, the lessons learned, and the experiences I had over the last few years, but also look forward to the new friends to be made, lessons to be learned, and experiences to be had in the years to come. And with that, I’ll see you later.
Trevor Hunt
Copy Chief Winter 2019 - Spring 2021
The Daily Winter 2018 - Spring 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.