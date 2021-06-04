Senior Goodbye: Thelonious Goerz

When I came to the UW, I was only really good at one thing — writing. So naturally, I decided one of the only viable careers for myself would be to do journalism. There’s a quote from one of my favorite TV shows, “True Detective,” that I think about a lot: “Life's barely long enough to get good at one thing. So be careful what you get good at.”
I think the most important part of working for The Daily is that it helped me find out what I was good at before it was too late. I ended up in a completely different area — academic research — but The Daily gave me a crucial set of experiences to learn that, from friends to personal growth.
In my first year as a staff writer, I went over the top, writing as much as I could and trying to get my feet wet. The indescribable joy of seeing my name in print or pursuing a story kept me coming back and eager to push myself. At the time, what I didn’t know was that the part I liked most was the research aspect, but I became a decent journalistic writer and developed a passion for ledes and short sentences. I think this ended up helping me get a job just recently.
Beyond just reporting, the impact of being at The Daily, both personally and with the community, have been some of the most important experiences of my life. From writing about Jewish history in Seattle to reporting on the Sanskrit language department’s potential closure, I made really close connections with the different communities attached to the UW. I saw the real impact of this reporting and understood how meaningful writing and giving voice to different communities could be.
In addition to all my reporting, I met some excellent and wonderful people who have been supportive colleagues and friends. To Elijah, I remember one of my early pieces was illustrated by you when I was just a new writer. You are always the most impressively dressed person that I know. I am fortunate to have a friend who shares my interests in cocktails, politics, and travel!
Sam, I appreciate you being such an excellent friend and individual. You’re also the only one who consistently gets my coding-related humor! I think you’re probably the smartest person I know and I admire your composed attitude.
Dylan, who I got to know through an increasing web of shared extracurriculars and academic endeavours, I appreciate having you as a friend. From co-researching to working together on production night, your attention to detail and work ethic are aspirational. I am excited to see what you do next with all your HCDE clout.
Diana, I appreciate your close friendship and am endlessly thankful for your help copy-editing both in and out of the newsroom. I have never met someone who more whole-heartedly lives and breathes their interests (in your case language). It is truly remarkable.
Throughout my last two years, the Podcast section has been an invaluable part of my time here. Recording “Daily Discoveries” has been an opportunity to geek out about science and ramble on about my academic thoughts. To Rhea, working with you has been a highlight of my week continually. I appreciate your thoughts and perspective and am so lucky to have co-hosted with you. You even made me interested in physics, which I did not think was possible, so go figure. Though it got tough during the pandemic, I was so happy to keep recording and continue our friendship.
To Deborah, I have appreciated our Twitter friendship so much. It has been so fun to find someone who shares my niche interests in cooking memes and general pop-culture satire.
Finally, thank you to some excellent former mentors and people I generally look up to, Niva, Sammi, our publisher Diana Kramer, Leslie, and Shahbaz.
To all the writers and reporters who wrote for me while I was science editor, I appreciate your thoughtful contribution and work. You made me think critically and carefully about myself as a mentor and motivated me to grow as an individual.
Thank you.
Thelonious Goerz
Science Editor Summer 2019 - Fall 2019
The Daily Fall 2018 - Spring 2021
