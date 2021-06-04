Senior Goodbye: Ash Shah

This is it, the last article I’ll ever write.
As someone not going into journalism after I leave the UW, I’ve always known this was coming. I knew one day I would write the words “By Ash Shah The Daily” under my headline one last time.
It’s been a long road. I’ve met astounding people, I’ve explored corners of this once-unfamiliar city, and I’ve learned more than I ever could have imagined.
Of all the decisions I’ve had to make at the UW — starting with a hasty choice of university, a careful search for a roommate, and the strategic, drawn-out exploration of majors — applying for The Daily’s Development class might’ve been one of the best.
In tiny conference rooms with half as many chairs as needed for editorial meetings, in (only sort of) soundproof rooms where we recorded drunk podcasts, on beat-up couches where we held our sparsely attended section meetings, I found a home.
Within those four paint-chipped orange walls covered in incoherent quotes, I felt like I belonged, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.
It’s been a long and winding road, over three lovely years, that led to where I ended up at The Daily, and none of it would have been possible without all the people I met along the way.
Jake, you’ve been my rock. We’ve had quite the year, from a news reporting standpoint, and there’s really no one else I would’ve wanted by my side through it all. It was an honor to share a byline with you. You were the best co-editor I could have asked for, and an even better friend.
To our esteemed leaders: Mac and Rachel, this year was unprecedented (not sure if you’ve heard) and you never wavered. Mac, you inspire me everyday. Thank you for trusting me with this job and believing in me and my ability to do it even when I didn’t. Rachel, you were the loveliest deskmate, thank you for making me feel like I belonged in the newsroom my first quarter.
To the editors who came before me — Mira and Josh — thank you for taking a chance on me and helping me grow.
To the copy chiefs — Sam, Trevor, and Diana — thank you for every data point and statistic in science articles that you chased down and verified, for jumping on every Saturday morning breaking news article we sent your way with 20 seconds notice; your work is invaluable.
To Manisha, you took a fresh-out-of-dev sophomore under your wing and I wouldn’t have any of this without you. You taught me to follow the stories that mattered, and always pushed me to be better.
To the friends I’ve made along the way: Armon, Hannah, Mo, Liz, and Andy.
Armon, thank you for being an amazing deskmate, I’ll always be here to assure you your jokes are funny before you actually tweet them. Hannah, you’re one of the fiercest, smartest people I know, and I miss working 10 feet away from you. Mo, I’ll always be grateful for our little circle of new editors, and the late-night trips to Shultzy’s after production. Liz, you’re the most fearless reporter I have ever met, there’s no one else I would’ve wanted out there with me for all those months. I’m really glad I know you. Andy, it was an honor to work with you this year and I can’t wait to see what you do.
To our lovely assistant editors, Annie and Matthew, thank you for sending us pitches every week and letting us take credit for them.
To everyone else I worked with over the years, over Zoom and in person — Hannah Sheil, Andre, Chamidae, Charlotte, Kyle, Eli, Billie, Dylan, Nicole, Conor, Iseabel, Brooke, and countless others — thank you.
To all my writers, you inspire me every day with your passion and tenacity. I know The Daily is in safe hands.
To everyone I interviewed, who took the time to talk to me, thank you for trusting me with your stories.
To The Daily, you made me better, and I am eternally grateful.
Ash Shah
News Editor Fall 2020 - Spring 2021
Science Editor Winter 2020 - Summer 2020
The Daily Fall 2018 - June 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.