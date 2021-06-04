Senior goodbye: Nick Mendro

I wish I could sit and write that this would be the last of hundreds of articles I’d ever write for The Daily of the University of Washington. In reality, I’ve barely breached 60 or 70 — and I’ll probably write at least one more this weekend, because the baseball season is mesozoically long.
Even more regrettable than the length and caliber of the UW baseball team’s season, though, is the fact that — to use a refreshingly unique sports analogy — I came into the game far too late for my own liking.
My first published article as a sports journalist — a clumsy feature that I’m sure failed to do justice to Emily Strahan’s unearthly rugby prowess and likely employed even more adjectives and adverbs than this piece will — dates all the way back to January of 2020(!), a full nine quarters into my tenure at the UW.
After the weedeaters of STEM showered me with pesticides as a freshman, I fled to the much more welcoming pastures of sociology. I soon found out that these pastures were perhaps too sunny and luxurious.
By the end of sophomore year, at the desperate pleading of my liver, I decided I needed more rigorous ways to occupy my time outside the confines of the 60-credit sociology major. But at that point I felt lost, unfulfilled, and unpassionate.
Finally, I turned to the only two things I’d ever truly felt could reignite my vigor for school and work — writing and sports. Having read The Daily throughout my first two years of school, I’d occasionally been tempted to resurrect my high school dreams of talking to athletes and covering the games I loved to watch.
But whenever the thought came to mind, I’d always shooed it away. “It’s too late,” I thought. “And they probably wouldn’t want me anyways.”
Thankfully, before junior year, I gave myself a chance. And I could not have been more wrong. It’s weird to feel nostalgic about something that started less than 18 months ago.
Since day one, the staff at The Daily has practically spoon-fed me the skills I need to succeed in the rather unforgiving worlds of journalism and sports. From Josh’s “Mendro adjective-counter” (which likely needs replacing by now) to Alec’s personalized editing of the first draft of my first-ever article (which I’ll definitely never read again), the veteran members of the paper propelled me into a field which I’ll hopefully never truly leave.
I received texts from Alec or Josh whenever they had tips to offer, or even if they were just inviting me to the annual Hurricane celebration. And I know Josh won’t soon forget the silver-haired fox Ryan Zimmerman. (By the way, I think Juan Soto is legal to drink now.)
Of course, I have to thank Andy for his respectful honesty in refining my reporting duties. The first time we ever really talked, he told me that he’d read the first three paragraphs of my article and had to stop — because it was too boring. I laughed, but it was true.
From there, he helped me curate my reporting, picking and choosing the content that grabbed the reader’s attention, while dumping excessive word choice or any other pieces of unnecessary bullshit I thought might look impressive.
I also have to thank Andy for making the baseball team lose nearly every time he had to watch them. That usually meant that they would win when I was there, a disturbingly eerie coincidence that has kept me up late at night. Thankfully, since Pac-12 play started, they usually just lose no matter what, so I’ve been sleeping better.
But Andy and I never had the chance to test the luck of covering games together. This was just another opportunity squashed by the massive expanse of time that was COVID-19 — a big ol’ blob that pretty much defined my entire experience with The Daily.
While I did receive the unparalleled opportunity to cover the UW football team, a role I’d idolized as a seventh-grader in front of ESPN on mornings before school, I never truly got to speak to Jimmy Lake. Instead, I became simply another name on a gridded Zoom screen, addressing the future of UW football through bad Wi-Fi.
Still, despite the constantly changing schedule of a conference battling the contact protocols of COVID-19, I can’t express my gratitude enough for the chance to cover a program as prestigious as the UW football team.
Even the myriad last-second cancellations can’t erase the memory of Cade Otton waltzing into the end zone to beat Utah. Face-to-face with the utterly silent jaws of Husky Stadium on its 100th anniversary, I anxiously coaxed blood into my finger tips in the open-air press box, frantically rewriting an instant recap for a game I had thought was over far before the end of the third quarter.
I remember sitting alongside Anthony, squinting over the condensation of warm breath funneled through an uncooperative mask onto freezing cold glasses, looking up from my computer screen just in time to watch Otton cross the goal line for the winning touchdown — all to the sound of a vacant arena.
After all that, thank you, Anthony, for always reminding me to fill out my COVID-19 attestation, which I’d obviously forgotten to do, and for always being excited about a potential road trip to Pullman, even though we pretty much both knew COVID-19 wouldn’t allow it. Keep in touch, and let’s play tennis soon.
Alas, my unfortuitously shortened career at The Daily comes to an unceremonious end. And between the astronomical number of baseball losses that have come and gone since, alongside the subtle influence of an international pandemic, that inaugural piece at the end of January 2020 feels like eons ago.
Now, as I wrap up my final quarter as an undergrad, I can thank The Daily for a renewed desire for writing, be it within sports journalism or without. I also thank my readers — both of them — for sticking with the rather lackluster performance of the teams I’ve covered.
I thank my friend Delaney from Western for telling me that she thinks I sit laughing with a thesaurus whenever I write (which I usually don’t), and I thank Sydney, Anthony, Andy, Josh, and Alec for sifting through my ridiculous metaphors and over-the-top word choice when editing an article after a late-night baseball game.
Truly, despite the fact that I only took part in the magical workings of The Daily for a measly 16 months, the impact that this paper has had on my past, present, and future cannot be overstated. Thanks to all who made that possible.
Nick Mendro
The Daily Winter 2020 - Spring 2021
