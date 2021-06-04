Senior Goodbye: Andre Lawes Menchavez

My time at the UW and The Daily was not what I expected it to be.
I entered the university with hopes to be a lawyer one day, almost going down the rabbit hole of becoming one of those political science, LSJ double majors. Writing had always been a passion of mine, but it wasn’t until 2019 going into my junior year that I realized that journalism was a career path I wanted to actually pursue — and luckily I found The Daily.
In fall 2019, I got the greenlight from the development editor to skip the traditional intro class and go straight into being a full-time writer. And I’ll be honest, they probably shouldn’t have done that.
Aside from my roles as a writer at GLAAD, which was mainly virtual, I really had no newsroom experience. I also was not a communications major, so I had no formal training or knowledge on the language and basics of journalism. But I truthfully also did not want to take that class, so I made no complaints and faked it until I made it — and honestly, I feel I really did make it at The Daily.
In the last two years, I’ve become the writer with the most emails sent to the editor-in-chief from angry conservative white men demanding I get fired on the grounds of “racism against white people.” My random op-ed on RuPaul and his transphobia and fracking became The Daily’s second-most viewed article of 2020, strangely beating out a ton of our COVID-19 reporting work — it even got linked in a Buzzfeed article where a writer basically just took my argument and changed a few words (and yes, I’m still bitter).
The sexist computer science professor who shall not be named wrote an op-ed about me that sent an army of his white male STEM trolls in my DM’s. I can now check “feuding with a grown white male professor” off the “things BIPoC students have to deal with at white institutions” list! Also, I notably opened up about my sexual assault publicly in a piece for the first time in spring 2020, which monumentally showed me the catharsis that writing could provide for me.
I became the editor of the Opinion section this school year and I spearheaded a new initiative to connect and uplift the community through section projects where I mobilized writers to cover a specific topic regarding marginalized members of our community. Our fall section project on BSU’s Seven Demands was a highlight of my time at The Daily, as well as our winter quarter project that highlighted the stories of BIPoC revolutionary women of the UW for women’s history month.
To think I started in The Daily pretending to be something greater than I actually was so I could skip the development class to actually becoming something great is wild. From my column Equity InAction to leading the Opinion section for the year and advising the most amazing writers at The Daily, I’ve learned so much about who I am as a writer, the persistence and resilience it takes to be a journalist with my identities, and the unwavering power of journalism as a tool of positive societal change.
I want to thank all my Opinion section writers in this last year that made this job much easier for me.
I went into this year wanting to pitch radical and progressive stories that were unafraid to challenge power and critique aspects of our campus, society, and world. I knew that my framework of journalism and the stories I’d pitch to my writers would be met with a ton of hate or with open arms — and it was a mix of both.
I saw a lot of former writers step away, but also a lot of new writers and returners graciously accept my radical pitches with excitement. The UW community seemed to really enjoy this new era of the Opinion section, our pieces frequently topping the popular articles list, as nearly every piece was a critical analysis on a public figure, institution, trend, or idea. We also, however, received a lot of hate from folks who simply didn’t understand the critical race theory–centered coverage we pursued. But it didn’t matter, because no matter what a closed-minded conservative user who invalidated our work said, I felt so much strength and pride knowing I had a team of amazing writers behind me through it all. There were many proud gay dad tears shed this year; my writers truly are the best.
I have no doubt that the future of the Opinion section will be amazing. All of my writers have a special place in my heart, but I do want to give special shoutouts to the folks who helped me bring those section projects to life — Deb Kwon, Zoe Schenk, Kiran Singh, Tatum Lindquist, Rachel Morgan, Kevin Min, Sydney Lyman, and Michele Rubinstein. It is through your hard work that my goals I envisioned as an editor were able to come to life, and I am forever grateful and excited to see what you all will accomplish in the upcoming years ahead both in and out of The Daily.
A special thank you goes to Rachel Morgan for being a great mentor through this process, all the way from day one of being a columnist when I fearfully first entered the newsroom to helping transition me into your job as Opinion editor this last fall. I’m very grateful for your friendship and to have had your help answering all my dumb questions through the last two years!
And lastly, a big thank you to Mac Murray for being the most incredible, understanding, and empathetic editor-in-chief. Thank you for taking a chance on me and my radical ideas for the Opinion section that I stated openly to you during the interview process for this editorial position last summer. Thank you for believing in me and my vision, and most importantly for being a great friend.
It’s wild that I have only been to the newsroom three times in the last two years (because the newsroom scares me, and still does) and now I’m already leaving my position. However, I’m very proud of my time at The Daily, and I hope through my story and the work I’ve put into this position beyond my job description serves as a blueprint and reminder for the next generation of writers of color entering this space. You too can be something great and take power in this space — even if you have to fake it a little at first to get there.
Andre Lawes Menchavez
Opinion Editor Fall 2020 - Spring 2021
The Daily Fall 2019 - Spring 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.