Senior Goodbye: Luke Schaefer

In the early 1950s, my grandfather narrowly missed a tour in the Korean War. An eager pilot left high and dry by the U.S. Coast Guard, he eventually found a home here at the University of Washington, leading to an encounter with my grandmother, which led to making my father, which led to making me. I found out recently that the UW was not his first choice.
I mention this because it wasn’t until last spring when I applied for Development that I found out that my grandfather was a Daily alum himself. Turns out he was a photographer, complete with a massive portrait and bio page in the 1951 UW yearbook. It floored me the first time I saw it, because prior to coming to Seattle, the goal of getting into school at all and subsequently joining The Daily felt like such an impossible scenario. I have horrible habits as a student, and without an impressive track record or some kind of nepotism, I was afraid I’d need a backup plan that I just didn’t have. This place was far too legit.
As soon as I’d actually made it in, I learned that not only did I have potential nepotism on hand all along, but that The Daily may have factored into my literal existence. As soon as I’d processed all of that, I felt like I was finally ready to be a part of this team and make him proud. That's exactly when the pandemic happened.
I still haven’t seen any of my writing for The Daily in actual print. In fact, my window of time here coincides perfectly within the pandemic window and the closure of campus. Soon after I leave, other students will have the chance to return to the newsroom and carry on this amazing tradition the way it was meant to be carried, and I’m happy as hell for anyone who does. I missed the newsroom itself and all that came with it, but I still had the robust pleasure of working with this incredible staff and enjoyed dragging the written word through this pandemic even if it killed us. Never forget Zoom when this is over, you guys.
I want to thank every editor who had to comb through my work, including this piece. I’m sure it’s been easy and not at all frustrating for you guys, and I commend your massive workload. I want to give extra special thanks to Turlove, The Daily’s devoted podcast editor, for literally giving our voices a platform and overseeing some truly phenomenal shows on Sound Bite. I got to interview some incredible voices on “How Do I Get Your Job?” because Turlove gave me the freedom to craft my own show and the chance to edit other projects constantly. A part of my voice will live at The Daily forever, but Turlove went the extra mile to put it on Spotify. What’s more legit than that?
I also want to thank a plethora of resources in and around the U-District for the support: all the late night shawarma places and the proud workers at 7-11. I also want to thank every person I had the privilege of interviewing, but none more so than Kitty, the homeless woman on the Ave whose amazing impromptu interview saved me from abandoning journalism early on. I sincerely hope you’re doing well.
I’m extremely thrilled by the work everyone has put in here. I’ve known some of you far longer than I’ve written for The Daily, and to Dan, Eddy, Hannah, Raymond, Aimee, Kayla, Om, Suhani and the rest, you guys made college incredible and I’m pretty sure all of you helped make this paper what it is.
Journalism forever, the one true major. Long live The Daily.
Luke Schaefer
The Daily Spring 2020 - Spring 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.