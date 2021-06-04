Senior Goodbye: Tiasha Datta

I would not be the writer I am today without a village of people. Thank you to Mac for encouraging me with so much enthusiasm for my pieces. Thank you to Armon, Brooke, and Mac for putting so many hours into my work — you have helped me become the best writer I can be. Thank you to my development editor, Shahbaz, for teaching me to reject neutrality in exchange for the truth. As Desmond Tutu has said, “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” From day one, you set the stage for me to approach all my writing from a social justice perspective.
Before university, I had always been a “both sides,” people-pleaser kinda gal. Joining this publication, I was surprised to find that my voice was important, and people cared what I had to say. Through my time at The Daily, I’ve learned to speak my truth, and be outspoken about it, even if it makes others uncomfortable.
I put my heart into my pieces, and this is most apparent in my Watch Your (Body) Language series (shoutout to Diana for coming up with a name that encompasses both my linguistics background and the topic of body positivity). I was incredibly emotional writing the first installment, as I had never interrogated the colorism that molded so much of my self image. I cried in a cafe with my interviewee about fatphobia. I made space for a fellow brown girl, who had been bullied because of her body hair. Through my writing, I got to be a big sister for my childhood self, who had internalized that I was not deserving of love because of the way I looked.
I’ve loved growing through all the risks I’ve taken here. It has been exhilarating to chase one challenge after another in articles, from interviewing Hollywood celebrities, to Mexican indie bands, to epidemiology and psycholinguistics researchers. I was always on my toes.
I will miss spending my days in our silly little orange room and will take with me everything I’ve learned here, whether that means unapologetically advocating for myself and others and uplifting marginalized voices, or being curious about the beautiful people that surround me and the stories that they have to tell.
Tiasha Datta
The Daily Spring 2019 - Spring 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.