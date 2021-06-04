Senior Goodbye: Nicole Pasia

For photographers, clicking the shutter button is a decisive moment. You’re not always sure what you’ll get, but you trust yourself enough to take that shot. How fitting that my journey at The Daily began with a metaphorical shutter click. I sat nervously in the Development class my sophomore year — both as a writer and photographer — wondering if these orange newsroom walls would ever be a place I could call home.
Although my time as an editor has been almost completely virtual, the welcoming arms of the editorial staff and my fellow writers and photographers reached me even through the chasm of my Zoom screen. I never thought I would be an editor, let alone during a global pandemic. But as I look back at my time at The Daily, I remember the experiences that challenged me, yet allowed me to grow and find joy in sharing stories. There are so many people who made my time at The Daily wonderful, and whom I’ll continue to cherish my time with, no matter how brief it was.
To Lydia, who encouraged me to apply for the editor position and believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. Thank you for seeing the small seed of potential in me and never hesitating to offer help when I asked. Your passion for photography and The Daily continues to inspire me everyday.
Conor, I can’t believe I got to be co-editors with you, and thank you profusely for putting up with my endless questions. I don’t think I could have made it through this incredibly challenging year without you. Working with you taught me what it means to be a part of The Daily, and I still find it so fitting that we happened to run into each other during your last trip to the newsroom.
Andy, we suffered through journalism classes and the brutal 16-inning baseball game, but I couldn’t imagine getting through them without our text rants and sheer will to persevere.
Anthony, shoutout for putting up with me as I took on the sports side of photography on my own. I just might have learned a thing or two about sports. Thanks for making late night post-game editing actually fun, especially my last sports photo assignment at a legendary softball regional win.
To Estey, my fellow kpop/k-R&B fanatic, Charlotte, Chamidae, and all the Special Sections crew: Pacific Wave was my ultimate joy at the Daily. Working on “I quarantined like this” combined everything I love about photography and journalism and each new edition you put out only made that love grow.
Eli and Dylan, we’ve had many a Zoom call discussing all things media, but I couldn’t imagine a better group to bounce ideas off each other. You reminded me of the powerful role media plays in journalism, and pushed me to my fullest potential as a media editor.
To Ryan, my assistant editor, thanks for being so willing to jump in and help out with photo during the pandemic. Teaching others is sometimes the best way to teach yourself, and working with you helped me shape the photo section into what I always hoped it could be.
To Mac, thank you for hiring me and leading our staff through a tumultuous year with nothing but grace; I can’t thank you enough for your genuine kindness and thoughtfulness in everything you do. Thank you for your trust and for supporting me every step of the way.
To all the Daily photographers and sportogs, seeing your work has made me so proud and I am truly honored to have worked with you all. I can’t wait to see what you do next.
Looking back at the photos you take is always such an intimate process for me. Most photos turn out alright or unremarkable, and some are so close to being perfect, it pains you to pass them on. But every once in a while, you take one look and just know it’s a good one. I can rest easy knowing my time at The Daily has been nothing less than amazing.
Nicole Pasia
Photo Editor Summer 2020 - Spring 2021
The Daily Winter 2019 - Spring 2021
