Senior Goodbye: Andy Chia

Applying for The Daily was something that almost never happened for me. I never joined my high school paper, and I remember applying on a whim. Looking back, I am glad that I went through with the application. It was spring quarter of 2018, and it was a period of my life where I was exploring my options. I had no idea what I wanted to do at that point. All I knew was that I wanted to write and figure out how to be better at journalism, so this felt like the right place.
Now, as someone who is still unsure of what he wants to do, I can say that this was the right place. The Daily has taught me to be a journalist, someone who can interview and write under pressure. But this whole experience has meant more than just the technical training. I think college is one of those times where you change your mind about what you want to do every day, so it was nice to have a place to dive into different facets of our school. When you work as a student journalist, you get the chance to wear many hats. I doubt I would have ever watched an online theater production or interviewed a biostatician if I had not picked up those pitches, but I had an anchor to come home to.
Taking pitches where I felt uncomfortable was crucial to growing myself. I have no idea where I would be without critiquing films for Arts & Leisure. I wanted to make films back in the day, but because of my own cynicism, I abandoned that dream. I started teaching and focusing on my scientific career in the hopes that those “proper” jobs could make me feel fulfilled, but reviewing films was what rekindled that passion of mine. I ended up joining student productions because I realized that it was something I could do, and I have my editors to thank for encouraging me to do that.
I also got the opportunity to write about nature and science, which were newfound passions of mine. It was nice to write about parks and Seattle history. Having open-minded editors who support you with whatever concepts you want to develop is transformative. The whole process is humbling. You get the chance to dive into what you care about, and that is a rare opportunity unless you have people who anchor you. The Daily’s editorial staff has been that for me. I am glad that I got to explain my newfound knowledge to our community, and I am glad that I have had support throughout the years for these endeavors.
In the future, I know I am going to look back fondly on my time here. Working here has meant having an anchor on campus, despite constantly shifting from role to role in other parts of my life. It is nice to have a sense of belonging and belief in what you do as a group, and that is something that I will never forget. Being part of a group that cares so much about the community is infectious, and I hope that this energy and enthusiasm are never extinguished.
To end this sappy letter, I would like to end with an equally sappy analogy. When casting off from shore, you raise the anchor. That is what I am doing as I graduate, I am leaving what I have known as my home for the past five years. It is a bittersweet moment, but at the end of the day, inevitable. But, I know that sense of home is just around the corner, and I hope to come back to port soon.
Andy Chia
The Daily Spring 2018 - Spring 2021
