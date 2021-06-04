Senior Goodbye: Chamidae Ford

I knew the day I got to the UW that the first thing I wanted to do was sign up for The Daily. I came into this school with the goal of being a journalist, and it's been truly amazing how much I have learned and experienced since I got here.
The Daily gave me massive freedom to write whatever moved me and explore many sides of myself. It gave me a place to try new things and deeply reflect on myself and share that with others. It gave me a platform to speak about my experiences and connect with people over things that felt painfully isolating. It introduced me to people who believed in the power of words in the same way that I do.
To Charlotte, thank you for teaching me so much about myself and always being a person in my life I can count on. You radiate so much joy, and I am so glad I persisted until you became a permanent fixture of my life. Thank you for traveling the world with me and being a shoulder to cry on in my many moments of need.
To Mira, for always treating me with kindness and support, for believing in me and listening to my countless stories, and for making me feel at ease when I often felt very intimidated. You are unlike anyone I have ever met. I am so thankful to have gotten to know you and work with you.
To Jake, thank you for saying “Hi” to me all those years ago. You are the first friend I made at The Daily and I am so thankful for all the times you attended events with me glued to your side. Your presence made the unknown of journalism, The Daily, college, and life much easier to weather. You'll forever be my favorite person to discuss books, movies, writing, and music with. You are an amazing reporter and your expansive vocabulary never ceases to impress me. I can't wait to see all the things you do in the future.
To Abby, thank you for never ceasing to amaze me. You are beyond talented and have crafted beautiful things out of my most simple ideas.
To Estey, thank you for putting up with me and my nonsense for the last year. You are such a strong, dedicated, and passionate person. I truly cannot wait to see what the next year has in store for you at The Daily and beyond.
To Lydia, thank you for being my partner in crime. We have so many memories together, and you never fail to make me laugh. Thank you for listening to my crazy ideas for “Beneath the Threads” and for supporting me along the way.
Thank you to The Daily for bringing people into my life who have inspired me to grow and evolve and believe in myself in ways that I couldn't do on my own. The last four years have been such a wonderful experience, and I am so thankful to everyone at The Daily for the time we spent together.
Chamidae Ford
Pacific Wave and Special Sections Editor Winter 2020 - Spring 2021
The Daily Fall 2017 - Spring 2021
