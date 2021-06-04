Senior Goodbye: Conor Courtney

There is a beauty in the simplicity of college. To some extent, it’s the last time in life that all of your peers are doing basically the same thing you are. Everyone gets up, goes to class, does homework, goes to work, makes friends, and all at roughly the same time. Oftentimes our collective, academic existence is broken into the most alluring, obnoxious way by studying abroad, falling in love, or finding community, and these moments tend to be the ones that are most influential in our college experiences. For me, that experience lasted nearly five years at The Daily.
On hundreds of assignments at The Daily, I was challenged creatively, intellectually, and physically. In the newsroom, I met wonderful people who were doing cool shit: chasing stories, hounding sources, building community, and making each other better people.
I was spoiled with my first assignment for The Daily. I stumbled onto a chase boat with Alec, also on his first assignment, and photographed the sailing team on Lake Washington on a beautiful, sunny winter day. I was out of my element, having a blast, totally absorbed in what the people I was photographing were doing. I’m still chasing (and sometimes finding) those feelings every time I’m on assignment.
Great friends helped me discover that journalistic euphoria. To Caean, you show me what complete devotion to the craft of photojournalism looks like. I’m constantly amazed by your will, perseverance, and sendiness, and I look to you for inspiration when I want to improve as a photographer. You shielded me from the daggers when we were photo editors and later as great friends. I can’t wait to keep looking up to your work.
To Lydia, you’re one of those people who makes everyone around them better. You handle challenges with grace and constantly put in the work to be an incredible photojournalist and friend. I won’t forget standing in the Las Vegas desert at sunrise or laughing uncontrollably in media rooms after football games.
To Alec, I should’ve known doing our first assignment together was a sign we’d become good friends. From that first assignment (arguably our best) to Arizona and Las Vegas, I’m so impressed with your intelligence in and out of sports, and with each article you write, you help me, and everyone else, love sports even more.
To Andy, Josh, Hailey, Kyle, and Anthony, thanks for making me feel like an honorary member of the sports section and for walking alongside me and the constantly-tipping 400mm on road trips.
To Molly, sitting with you in the photo corner and shooting the s--- before dev made many of my days.
To Nicole, being your co-editor was perhaps the least stressful part of my time at The Daily. You are a spectacularly great person to work with and I’m sad we never got to sit in the photo corner together. Thanks for letting me tag along for fall and winter. I’m so excited to see where you go in journalism.
To Mac, Rachel, Andreas, Mira, Jenna, Mo, Claudia, Andre, Jake, Case, and Dan, and all the other folks I’ve had the privilege to work with, I can’t thank you enough for your kindness and friendship, and for giving me the chance to learn from you.
To the next crop of photojournalists at The Daily; Hannah, Emma, Maddy, Ryan, Mark, Mark, and everyone else, y’all are incredible. I’m blown away by your commitment, passion, and talent. I’m pretty sure y’all have improved more in one year than I did over four. Keep it up.
From my first assignment to my last, my time at The Daily felt right, and I don’t think that will ever change.
Conor Courtney
Photo Editor Fall 2018 - Spring 2019, Fall 2020 - Winter 2021
The Daily Fall 2016 - Winter 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.