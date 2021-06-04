Senior Goodbye: Mac Murray

This year, in which The Daily conducted about 98% of its operations virtually, wasn’t what I would have wanted for any of us. I miss you all dearly — the laughter and side conversations that breathe life into the work we do, the chance to catch up on your lives outside of the paper, the energy and buzz and UberEats smells that normally filled the newsroom. The pandemic burnt me out, hard, but instead of hitting the ground when I fell, I was caught and cradled by the net of y’all’s compassion and understanding. Though I certainly would have picked a different year for my leadership tenure, I never would have swapped out a single member of my team — you helped me remember why The Daily is so special.
My first year at the UW, I remember crouching in the stairwell off the fourth floor of Terry Hall, the only semi-private place I could find to make phone calls, and excitedly telling my partner that I had been accepted to The Daily’s development class. I was going to be a writer! And maybe, just maybe, I said, someday I would be good enough to become an editor. I didn’t want to dream too big, knowing I was just one writer in a 100-plus-person staff, but I couldn’t keep my heart from imagining it.
I showed up to my first orientation way overdressed, in slacks and a cardigan. When I walked into the bright orange, dirty (“grungy”), and graffitied newsroom, I realized that my outfit wasn’t the vibe. The newsroom was at once intoxicatingly cool and heart-poundingly intimidating, filled with people who scared me to death and inspired me to work hard. I didn’t know if I belonged: I was queer, I was trans, I was shy and nonconfrontational, I had never taken a COM class in my life (still haven’t), and I was bluffing every time I pretended to know what “FOIA” or “AP” stood for. But I wanted to belong. I pushed through it, working to keep my vicious impostor syndrome shackled outside of the workplace, and somehow, throughout the blur of four years of college, I became the editor-in-chief.
But this wasn’t my own doing. It’s not a figure of speech to say that I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for countless people along the way who offered support and nudges in the right direction. I am a product of everyone I have ever looked up to within The Daily. With that in mind, here is an abridged (if you can believe it) version of my hopes for the future, and overdue thank yous.
To every staff member who has ever felt like maybe they aren’t cut out for The Daily (or vice versa): Please, make it yours. Please grab it, run with it, and shape it in your own image. This space needs your heart and stewardship to become even better. Don’t doubt yourself, at least any more than you can help. Hit me up if you ever need to talk impostor syndrome.
To Rachel, my managing editor/copilot/coconspirator: Holy moly, words can’t begin to express how grateful I am for you. You deserve a thousand raises (and drinks). I never had to think twice about turning to you so we could collaboratively make difficult decisions, vent to each other, figure out our priorities, and laugh in the face of chaos when all else failed. You ran the entire newsroom for a week when I had surgery — one of the kindest gestures I’ve ever received. You helped me through difficult meetings, hectic work days, and tough planning sessions, and I am so grateful for all of it. I have been honored to learn from you and work with you this year and can guarantee I will be cheering you on for the rest of your career!
To Diana Kramer: Thank you for humoring me whenever I got my wires crossed between Zoom-meeting-with-my-advisor and Zoom-meeting-with-my-therapist. Thank you for the words of inspiration in response to my more chaotic late-night text messages. Thank you for keeping The Daily afloat throughout a year of us all “figuring it out” and the inevitable collateral damage. Thank you for helping me to trust my own ideas, even when they conflict with my tendency to genuflect to authority. You are a trove of wisdom, enlightening/amusing anecdotes, and compassionate courage.
To Gracie, my life partner: You already know. But without your unfaltering support, shoulder to cry on, and email draft proofing services (not to mention your round-the-clock care when I was recovering from surgery), this year would’ve been a hell of a lot tougher. I know I can always trust your thoughtfulness, your values, your care, your selflessness, and your ability to take inventory of complex situations and advise me about how to lead with my heart. I love you so much and am learning from you every single day.
To my entire editorial staff, both at the beginning of the year and at the end (since we had some goodbyes and some new faces): You all AMAZE ME. Your creativity produced the absolute coolest projects; your resilience and organization helped make sure we got them done; your hard work on this team and with your team of contributors helped us all stay connected in this most disconnected of times. Seeing all your faces virtually each Sunday is so bittersweet — it reminds me of what we could have had in person, but equally, it reminds me of what we do have, with all of you showing up and doing “The Work.” Please keep me updated on all your exploits and accomplishments after graduation. I have been honored to work with each and every one of you!
To Ash, whom I got to work with last year as part of the science/wellness editor duo: Thank you for believing in me enough to encourage me to run for editor-in-chief. I hope I did you proud this year. I admire you so much for your incredible thoughtfulness, smarts, bravery, kindness, and take-no-BS attitude. You are, quite simply, the embodiment of what I hope the future of journalism is, and I am honored to call you a friend and colleague.
To my wellness writers from last year, especially Eddie, Ragi, Hannah, Natalie, McKenna, the Zoes: These were some of the most treasured connections I made at The Daily. Thank you for trusting me with your work! Y’all were a blast to hang and daydream about Wellness with, and the friendships that bloomed were so special. I have so many fond memories of talking with you at the old desk and being blown away by the genius of your words.
To Manisha: I probably wouldn’t have ever taken myself seriously as a Daily writer unless you did first. I admired your reporting work so much, and looking up to you was a big part of the reason why I became more involved with The Daily — and why I felt empowered to run for editor-in-chief! Thank you for helping me to believe in myself, for demystifying the intimidating world of student journalism and welcoming me in while you were wellness editor, and for fearlessly fighting boys as necessary.
To Hailey and Josh: You helped me see what all the hype about sports was about. I admire your dedication to all the teams you love, whether those are sports teams or the teams found within these orange walls in the Communications Building. Hailey, you were my development editor, and I thought you were just the coolest; I can’t believe I eventually ended up rooming with you! Josh, thank you for the pep talks and guidance leading up to this year — your advice helped a ton with navigating this experience as the editor-in-chief.
To Mira: You left huge shoes to fill! So much of who I have tried to be as a leader was based on you: your wisdom, your equanimity, your strength, your warmth, your personability. Thank you for all the help at the beginning of this year and during the more intense crises throughout the year as well! I know you are already onto bigger and better things, so it meant so much that you made time for me.
To all writers, artists, photographers, podcasters, cartoonists — everyone who contributed anything at all to The Daily this year — THANK YOU! A little secret: If you hadn’t been willing to step up to the plate, I don’t know what I would have done. There’s only so much stalling for time/content that one can do.
This year was tough as hell on so many people, and I would’ve totally understood if everyone stepped away. Seriously. But I am so glad you didn’t. You carried this paper through one of its toughest years since its inception in 1891 (I’m not sure about the World Wars, The Great Depression, etc., but given that The Daily was 100% white men in those days, I think we have more to brag about anyway). Not only did you keep writing and media-ing, but we also welcomed three phenomenal classes of new writers this year. I admire all your resilience so much; you are the present and future of The Daily!
Mac Murray
Editor-in-Chief Summer 2020 - Spring 2021
Health & Wellness Editor Fall 2019 - Spring 2020
The Daily Winter 2017 - Spring 2021
