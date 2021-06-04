Senior goodbye: James Price

Well, before I get too far into this, it seems worth noting that waiting until after the commencement of the NBA Playoffs to begin my writing process was definitely a mistake. Especially when I’m trying to watch my Washington Wizards upset the top seeded 76ers.
After all, how can I be expected to develop a heartfelt reflection about my experiences with The Daily while I’m busy watching one of my favorite basketball teams inevitably lose in the first round?
But now that I’m thinking about it, maybe this does make some sort of sense, considering that the waning hours of my time as a beat writer for the Washington’s men’s basketball team were spent watching the Huskies lose in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. In fact, basically all I did in my last year with The Daily was write articles while watching my team lose.
Regardless, I truly appreciate the time I’ve spent with this publication.
When I submitted my Daily application in the fall of 2019, I was essentially looking for a way to get involved on campus in hopes of adding some value to my college experience. The rationale was pretty simple; I love sports and I love to write, so sportswriting seemed a good fit.
Though it didn’t take a genius to make that connection, I feel extremely fortunate that I made the decision to apply. The opportunity to write for The Daily allowed me to get out of my comfort zone and witness a side of the UW that I would have never otherwise experienced.
For example, if I never applied to be a Daily sportswriter, I likely would have never had the chance to aimlessly walk around a track meet at the Dempsey Indoor, feeling worse about myself physically with every step. I probably wouldn’t even have been able to trudge through the biggest Seattle snowstorm since 1969 to get down to Hec Ed to cover a men’s hoops team in the midst of a five-game losing streak.
But good memories aside, it wouldn’t make sense for me to reflect on my two years with The Daily without addressing the colossal elephant of the experience.
The pandemic not only cut short my first beat, but kept me from spending almost any time in the actual newsroom. This prevented me from truly understanding the imaginative atmosphere and lively interactions that my Daily colleagues speak so fondly of. But considering everything that’s gone down since last March, this hardly feels worthy of complaining about.
In all, I’d like to say thank you to The Daily for the considerable impact it had on my undergraduate career. Being presented with the opportunity to publish my own work and watch my peers interact with it was an experience that I’m sincerely grateful for, even if I feel certain that my friends were lying when they’d tell me they “read all my articles.”
James Price
The Daily Fall 2019 - Spring 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.