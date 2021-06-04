Senior Goodbye: Jake Goldstein-Street

Maybe the first thing I did when I got to the UW was join this student newspaper. I knew journalism was what I wanted to do, but I wasn’t sure it was viable. Perhaps being a lawyer would be a better career.
And then I did my first reporting for The Daily.
This was not the most glamorous story; it was about new mail couriers on campus. But the adrenaline of interviewing, the joy of having the writing come together, the simple exhilaration of getting something published with my name attached. It felt like a coup. The Daily let me experience that over and over again for four years, an opportunity I couldn’t be more thankful for.
Sometimes I’m not sure I changed much in college, and then I think about this paper. Standing outside that wooden door in the Communications Building my freshman year, I sometimes would turn around and go home, afraid to enter and feel like I didn’t quite belong. By January 2020, when I started as the news editor in one of this university’s more tumultuous quarters, I had a desk and got to feel like a member of the community that had felt so daunting. A year and a half later, I wouldn’t trade it for the world.
The last year is not how I expected to finish my college life and my career at The Daily, but it taught me to value the people I work with and never take this work for granted, because we’re all so lucky to get to do this.
There’s a lot of people whom I’ve never gotten to properly thank — people without whom I never would have survived — so this will be my attempt to make up for that. All of you made a perpetually insecure person feel like he belonged, so I owe you everything.
When I started this, I expected it to just consist of thanking Ash. You deserve many paragraphs and probably every paycheck I’ve gotten for the past year. But let me try to put it somewhat concisely. You were first my friend on the editorial staff when we joined at the same time; you became a prized co-worker in March 2020 who I basically couldn’t write without; then you became the most valuable colleague I could’ve asked for. Thank you for picking up the slack, being a confidant and an advisor, and making me laugh. I would’ve combusted in the past few months without you, so this is me saying thank you.
Chamidae, thank you for being my first friend at The Daily. Thank you for shouting at me in the Communications Building and talking to me even when it might not have seemed I was enthused. Thank you for humoring me and constantly having takes on books and movies. You’re gonna do big things and I’ll always be one of your biggest fans.
Diana, thank you for being my biggest advocate and always having ideas for stories I wasn’t thinking about over the last year. My work here over the past four years — really everyone’s work — wouldn’t have been possible without your leadership as our publisher.
Hannah, thank you for always having hilarious stories and being this paper’s greatest utility player. No one outside the paper could ever really know how much you do.
Andy, Armon, and Mo, thank you for always being easy to talk to and making me feel at home in the intimidating newsroom. Andy, I can’t wait to read you in The Athletic. Armon, I can’t wait to read what you write and see anything you make. Mo, every photograph you take makes me jealous. The Daily is lucky to have had the three of you and is only as good a place as it is because of you.
Mac, Mira, Rachel, and Josh, thank you for always knowing the right thing to say and having the tough conversations when I couldn’t. The work you’ve done is thankless and I could never have even attempted it. I’m very excited for all the things you all will do.
Molly, Devon, Niva, and Claudia, thank you for being news editors who gave young reporters like me a chance to make my mistakes and experiment and learn. You were the models of what a college newspaper editor should be.
The entire news staff, thank you for making me look good over the past 18 months. I hope I’ve taught you a thing or two, because I know working with all of you has made me analyze everything I thought I knew about journalism, and you’ve made me better.
I lastly want to thank the dozens of people who were generous with their time and were trusting sources. I will always appreciate you. And to the hundreds who never responded to my messages: I keep receipts.
Jake Goldstein-Street
News Editor Winter 2020 - Spring 2021
The Daily Fall 2017 - Spring 2021
