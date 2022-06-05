‘A beautiful journey’: Armon Tenaw’s path toward pursuing a master’s in social work

When he was 11 years old, fourth-year student Armon Tenaw emigrated from Ethiopia to Washington state. Seeking community, Tenaw and his family involved themselves with organizations like the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church and an Ethiopian soccer league. This community played a large role in shaping both Tenaw’s identity and career aspirations.

“When I moved here, that was the first thing I was introduced to,” Tenaw said. “Living in a different world, where culture and religion is a lot different than your own back home, it was necessary for us to be together so we could survive the cultural difference[s] and barrier[s].”

UW wasn’t initially on Tenaw’s radar during college application season — he wanted to attend a smaller university that focused more on spirituality and community. However, Tenaw’s desire to stay connected to his three little brothers and his church motivated him to attend university nearby.

“I don’t know what I would’ve done if I had left them away for that long,” Tenaw said. “I don’t know if I would have survived if I had gone anywhere else.”

Tenaw’s freshman year was rough. He intended to apply to the electrical engineering (EE) major, but a lack of interest in the challenging courses caused him to skip classes and receive low grades, something he says was out of character for him as a student.

He knew he wanted to pursue community work and relate it back to his own culture, specifically through helping immigrant families by bridging the cultural barriers between American-born children and their immigrant parents, but he didn’t know what major or career opportunities were available. After mentioning these interests to his counselor, she suggested the early childhood & family studies (ECFS) major. Tenaw took his first ECFS class spring quarter of his freshman year, and instantly knew that ECFS was right for him.

“Even if I got an EE degree, I would end up doing this,” Tenaw said. “It was only a matter of time; I just needed to fail to realize that path was not for me.”

Tenaw applied to the major before his sophomore year and was accepted. Suddenly, he became a more driven and attentive student, noting how quickly his learning environment changed. He emphasized how his professors in the ECFS department made education engaging and appreciated how he could relate to the content outside of the classroom.

“You’re creating your own learning opportunity and using your own experience to adapt to what you’re learning,” Tenaw said. “I’m so happy I went through that, because I’m able to translate that to the kids that I teach at church and my brothers.”

In his church, Tenaw has played a role in creating mentorship programs on social and professional advancement for younger students through study sessions and career development workshops. He also worked with families in the Washington state Department of Children, Youth, and Families, holding conferences with immigrant parents to educate them on what to expect after moving to the United States. Tenaw shared insight on things like dismantling unfair expectations and forming compromises between parents and children.

To further his understanding of family development and change, Tenaw originally considered double majoring in psychology, but felt the field was too constrained to one-on-one interactions. His passion for helping families in group settings drew him to social welfare instead.

“I was able to step back and understand what people are going through from their perspective, without judgment"

As someone who grew up in a religious environment and was taught rigid attitudes regarding the nonacceptance of other cultures and communities, Tenaw said that social welfare humbled him and made him more self-aware.

“I was able to step back and understand what people are going through from their perspective, without judgment, and I can see how that changed me as a person,” Tenaw said.

This “unlearning and learning” experience is never-ending, according to Tenaw, which is why he is beginning a master’s in social work at UW starting this summer.

The hardest part, however, was convincing his parents and community that his major changes were the right decision after leaving his ambitions in STEM behind.

“It took a toll on me and the family,” Tenaw said. “I think it was only maybe a couple of months ago where I finally got the reassurance that my dad actually accepts what I’m doing after seeing what I’ve been doing with my community and school.”

The balance between following a passion and being financially stable is a difficult journey to navigate, but one worth considering, Tenaw said.

“[Convincing others] is not something you’re supposed to do,” Tenaw said. “But when you’re so deep with the community and your family, people look up to you and you want them to look at you in a way that you’re respected, which is the hard part.”

Looking ahead, Tenaw is excited to begin work in the Master of Social Work (MSW) program, and is hopeful for in-person classes, sharing how the pandemic forcing online interactions felt “damaging” to the field of social work.

He also hopes to find a future position at UW, where he can apply his passion for working with immigrant students to counseling or administration services.

“It’s not about who you know, it’s about who knows you,” Tenaw said, adding that making connections with instructors and peers goes a long way. He encouraged students, especially new students, to have an open mind and not be afraid of change if something doesn’t go as planned.

“I’m a good example of how you hit the bottom and you come back up and you still make it out,” Tenaw said. “[In] college, no matter what happens to you, what you do, how long it takes, if you truly believe in what you want, you’ll make it out — it doesn't matter how many times you fail.”

Tenaw expressed gratitude for the friends and mentors who supported him along the way, specifically those within the College of Education that didn’t let him question his decisions; he looks back on his time as an undergraduate at UW fondly.

“[It’s] definitely [been] a rollercoaster,” Tenaw said. “We had an uphill battle, [but] we made it out … It’s been a beautiful journey and I wouldn’t take anything back.”

Reach writer Anjali Singh at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anjali_singh35

