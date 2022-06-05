A familiar face for the class of 2020 and 2021’s commencement speaker

Dr. Robert Stacey is unlike other commencement speakers. Past speakers’ achievements are usually on display in the sea of bright pink stars on the sidewalks of Hollywood. In contrast, Stacey’s impact is felt in the blooming cherry blossoms on the Quad, intense energy in the silent reading room, and rumbling chatter in the hallways during the 20th minute of every hour.

“Usually, a commencement speech is given by somebody more famous than I am,” Stacey said. “But they don’t necessarily know very much about the people they're talking to.”

Stacey grinned as he reflected on his time at UW. As the former dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, Stacey is graduating alongside the classes of 2020 and 2021, to whom his commencement is dedicated to.

Frames with smiling family photos were hung up on the bright yellow walls of Stacey’s Smith Hall office, a reminder of all the things he achieved during his tenure. Before coming to UW in 1988, Stacey was an associate professor at Yale University.

“In the history department at Yale, when I left, no one in the previous 25 years had gotten tenure, had children, and kept their marriage together,” Stacey said. “You could do two of the three. But nobody had done all three. I didn’t like the odds terribly. I was sort of hoping to do all three.”

And he did.

Stacey’s radiance continued as he described his admiration for teaching at UW.

“Probably the most important is that I really wanted to teach at a public university, where middle-class kids like me could come and get a really good education,” Stacey said. “And if they did, well, they could go anywhere in the world.”

Growing up in rural Nova Scotia, Canada, Stacey was once known as the kid with grand ambitions. When he emigrated to the United States, the distance between him and his upbringing followed.

“I grew up with a strong sense of being from Canada,” Stacey said. “And that has stayed with me, [in addition to] a strong sense that I was a bit of an outsider — not in a bad way.”

Stacey made his home within the UW community. He held various positions at the university, including the chair of the Jewish studies program, the chair of the history department, the division dean of social science, and numerous other administrative positions before becoming the dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, the largest college at UW.

It’s safe to say that Stacey is no stranger to UW. He has been around to witness many classes graduate and has seen how various students have succeeded. When asked what advice Stacey wishes he had received when graduating, his mind immediately went to one thing.

“Almost nobody cares what your GPA was,” Stacey said. “If a student has spent four years carefully crafting her or his GPA, thinking that, ‘Oh my golly, you know the difference between a 3.89 and a 3.87 is just going to be huge.’ Yeah, you can probably let that go.”

As the commencement speaker for the 2020 and 2021 graduating classes, Stacey acknowledged that these students have already been in the workforce for some time. They are no longer “about to go out into the world.” Yet, as Stacey noted, your first job is typically not your last.

“One of the things that really changed over time is how quickly people move on from their first job to their next job,” Stacey said. “If you track people who stayed with their first job for five years versus people who moved out of their first job after 18 months, the group that moved out after 18 months generally make twice as much at the end of five years as the ones who stayed in one place.”

The classes of 2020 and 2021 had to learn the hard way that the future doesn’t always pan out as expected. Stacey reminded current graduates to be present for their last few weeks at UW.

“I bet most people, if they sat down and thought about it, would probably remember that there were things they were planning to do when they came here as freshmen that they haven’t actually done,” Stacey said.

Whether that be picnicking in the Quad, canoeing at The Arb, or skinny dipping in Drumheller, Stacey believes that seniors should explore as much of campus as possible this month.

The classes of 2020 and 2021 are finally going to get the graduation they deserve, and Stacey hopes it is one filled with joy.

“All other worries that one might have: ‘I don’t have a job offer lined up yet, I gotta pay rent for July, I’m not sure my car is gonna hold up’ — whatever it is, you forget about that for one day,” Stacey said. “You get a chance to celebrate what you've accomplished. It doesn’t matter whether you were summa cum laude, or whether you were the lowest possible GPA to graduate. It’s the same thing. Everybody’s happy.”

Reach Special Sections Editor Martina Povolo at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @MartinaPovolo

